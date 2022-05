There will be another hockey team in Calgary next season. The Calgary Flames’ request to move their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Stockton Heat, to Calgary starting in the 2022-23 season has been approved by the AHL Board of Governors. The Heat have been at their current home of Stockton, California since 2015, but this new deal will bring the squad back to Western Canada for the first time since 2014 when the Heat left Abbotsford, British Columbia. This is the first time that the Flames will have their minor league team in Calgary in the history of the franchise, and having the team in the same city will offer a number of benefits.

NHL ・ 11 HOURS AGO