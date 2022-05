Vanessa Whiteside is a native Wichitan who never shies away from telling others about the city she holds dear. Today, I chatted with her and celebrated her book, “100 Things in Wichita To Do Before You Die”, and while we avoid the spoilers we do talk about everything on what to tell someone not from here about Wichita, what Vanessa misses and more.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO