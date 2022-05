The 5 Biggest Fish in Minnesota (including one that is 100 pounds!) As the “Land of 10,000 Lakes,” Minnesota is known for its epic fishing. People go “Up North” to spend a week at the cabin for some relaxation and fishing. Some of the best fishing is carried out in Lake Superior, Lake Mille Lac, and along the Mississippi River. Fishing and camping in the Boundary Waters is also a popular (secluded) getaway. What are the most common fish that anglers are after? What are some of the biggest? Let’s look at the 5 biggest fish in Minnesota.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO