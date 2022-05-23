Bullet holes found in home on Steuben Street in Schenectady

Albany, NY (WRGB) — Albany police are currently investigating a homicide that occurred early Thursday morning on Quail Street. On Thursday, May 26, 2022 around 1:20 a.m., officers responded to the area of Quail Street and Second Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 35-year-old...
Albany, NY (WRGB) — According to Albany PD a man is being charged for burglarizing several Albany businesses this month is now in custody. Derrick Buggs, 34, of Albany was was arrested following an investigation by detectives from the Albany Police Department's Criminal Investigation Unit. According to police on...
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Back on January 5th, 2022, 16-year-old Anthony Christopher lost his life after being shot multiple times on River Street. Months later, three men were arrested, accused in connection to the teen's death, according to Troy Police. Troy Police say the investigation led to New York...
The Albany Police Department had a call for shots fired Sunday morning, around 12:10 a.m. in the area of Hamilton and Ontario Streets. Public Information Officer Steven A. Smith says evidence consistent with gunshots was located at the scene.
James Garafalo, 28, has been sentenced for his role in an assault on Caroline Street which left one man dead. The Saratoga County District Attorney's Office said Garafolo was sentenced to four and a half years in a state correctional facility.
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to Albany School District Officials, the William S. Hackett Middle School was put on lock out starting at 9:00 AM due to a bomb threat. District officials say they were informed by Albany Police about a the threat that was phoned in, targeting the school and other schools in the community.
Schenectady police are investigating a shots fired call. Officers were called to the area of 864 Emmett Street just after 10:15 Sunday evening. Sgt. Matthew Dearing tells NewsChannel 13 that a couple of the rounds did hit a house. Schenectady police recovered several shell casings in the area. Right now,...
This is pretty nasty. The Spotlight News is reporting that a woman employed at the LCS Facility Group on Fuller Road allegedly poisoned the in-house pets at the business' Fuller Road location. The woman, who was not named, apparently stole items from the landscaping company on her way out of...
