SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Shave and a haircut, two bits!. Places like this are why that song exists. The Wedgeway Barber Shop on Erie Boulevard in Schenectady has now been through two pandemics, two different locations having just moved in 2019, both world wars, the rise of the Beatles, and every hairstyle there was to see.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO