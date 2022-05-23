West Virginia legislative leaders to focus more on DHHR during interims
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
3 days ago
MORGANTOWN — The leaders of the West Virginia Legislature’s most powerful committee want the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources to present monthly reports during interim meetings focus on specific issues as the state puts the agency under a microscope. The Joint Committee on Government...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday he is bring treated for possible Lyme disease after becoming ill following two events he attended in the northern part of the state.The Republican governor postponed his regularly scheduled COVID-19 briefings this week and said he has tested negative for the coronavirus.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lyme disease is transmitted to humans through tick bites. Symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue and a skin rash. If left untreated, the infection can spread to joints, the heart and the nervous system. Most cases can be treated with antibiotics.In a statement, Justice said he began feeling ill after events Monday in Wheeling and Blacksville."I immediately got tested for COVID-19 and was negative, but I am still having symptoms and nowhere near 100%," the governor said.He said he plans to resume his COVID-19 briefings after the Memorial Day weekend.In January, Justice contracted the coronavirus and had to postpone delivery of his State of the State speech to the Legislature.
According to the Associated Press, a published report says lawmakers in West Virginia want to address the state’s jail overcrowding issue. The report says lawmakers would form a workgroup to address the problem. The AP reports Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority Committee Co-Chair David Kelly made the announcement during a legislative interim committee meeting […]
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin has reintroduced a measure aimed at eliminating the process which seeks to make drastic changes to three V-A Medical Centers in West Virginia. The V-A’s AIR Commission has recommended the elimination of a number of services at the V-A facilities in Clarksburg, Beckley, and Huntington as cost saving measures.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A group of United States Senators talked with veterans across the state about eliminating the VA AIR Commission. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito took part in a live discussion Wednesday morning at several facilities including VFW Post 573 in Clarksburg. The Zoom conference focused on important aspects of the reintroduced […]
WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice met with school officials from Wheeling Park High School and Clay-Battelle Middle and High School Monday morning for a new program that’s about to sweep the state. WV GameChanger is a cutting-edge, student-powered Opioid and Substance Misuse Prevention Program. The Ohio...
Legislators heard a presentation on cannabis and the workplace during Tuesdays’ interim meetings in Morgantown. West Virginia law protects employees from being fired for using medical cannabis products, but employers can still prohibit employees from being under the influence at work. The West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Although hemp was federally legalized in 2014, the industry didn’t take off in West Virginia until years after. Part of the reason was that the West Virginia Department of Agriculture only started taking applications and licensing farmers and researchers to grow hemp in 2016. But even after that, it was tough for both farmers and researchers to grow successfully.
The bishop in West Virginia is urging Gov. Jim Justice to call a special session to ban high-capacity, semi-automatic rifles. The push by Bishop Mark Brennan of the Wheeling-Charleston diocese comes after a spree of mass shootings, most recently the killings of nineteen elementary school students and two teachers in Texas.
CHARLESTON — Another slight decrease in active COVID-19 cases was reported Wednesday in West Virginia by the Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported 2,157 active cases statewide, down from the 2,236 on Tuesday and 2,501 on Monday. The state also received 641 new cases since the Tuesday morning pandemic report from the department.
West Virginia’s largest county government is responding to a legislative request to assess how changes to property taxes could affect the bottom line, and that version is a black hole of financial turmoil. Kanawha County says the full effect could amount to more than $61 million, casting doubt on...
MORGANTOWN — The Democrat running for the new House of Representatives 2nd District is concerned with the ethics probe into incumbent Rep. Alex Mooney and with how his voting record hurts residents of West Virginia. “He’s voted against things to help West Virginia,” Barry Wendell, of Morgantown, said Tuesday....
West Virginia’s population problem has been on the minds of responsible lawmakers and public officials for quite some time. Those folks are, however, repeatedly hamstrung by a small but vocal group who would love nothing more than to drive the state backward — whatever the cost. Consequences of...
The Lord’s Prayer was said on Tuesday despite a federal judge’s ruling that a West Virginia city stop reciting at its council meetings. A federal judge in Charleston ruled last week that Parkersburg City Council’s practice of opening its meetings with the New Testament prayer violates the establishment clause of the First Amendment. The clause prohibits […]
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.— In March, the Legislature lifted the statewide ban on construction of nuclear power plants. On Sunday, legislators got a look at what they’ve opened the door for. Mike Valore, Westinghouse Nuclear senior director for Advanced Reactor Commercialization, explained their eVinci Micro-Reactor – in development at Waltz...
(TNS) — West Virginia lawmakers got lessons on a key asset to power grids poised to shape the future of energy in and out of the Mountain State Monday. The state Joint Standing Energy Committee took in presentations from two industry representatives who weighed in on the potential for battery energy storage to help power West Virginia as it rapidly expands in the U.S. energy market.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 548 new COVID cases and 14 additional deaths on May 24. On Monday, 2,131 new COVID-19 cases and 3 additional deaths were confirmed. The DHHR has reported 511,930 (+548) total cases and 6,932 (+14) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are […]
As officials in Charleston begin the work of determining which of the two firms submitting bids will be granted the opportunity to complete a “top-to-bottom” assessment of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, they face a great deal of pressure to get this one right. There is no room for cutting corners in fixing the bloated and broken agency on which so many Mountain State residents rely. But there must be no increase in the size of King Bureaucracy’s court, either.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Around two dozen people rallied and marched in the streets of downtown Charleston on Monday, asking U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to end the filibuster among other issues. The protesters ended the march by sitting across Virginia Street East near the Robert C. Byrd Federal Courthouse...
NITRO, W.Va. — Following two years off due to COVID-19, the annual Run for the Wall ride is scheduled to thunder back into the Kanawha Valley on Wednesday and Thursday. Run For The Wall XXXII 2022 is set to arrive in Nitro’s Living Memorial Park on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. with approximately 400 motorcycles. Immediately following the arrival there will be a presentation ceremony.
