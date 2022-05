The Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale has announced its 2022 summer tour. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal and operatic performances. The season kicks off with Händel’s “Dixit Dominus” under conductor Richard Egarr at Hovingham Hall in York. The performance will also feature the National Youth Chamber Choir of Great Britain.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO