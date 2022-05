The West Linn Lions have hired Robert Key as their new boy varsity basketball coach. Key had been the coach of the Grant Generals for the past eight seasons. He posted a 19-6 record in 2022 and led the Generals to the second round of the 2022 Class 6A state tournament. Key finished with a 142-65 record and seven consecutive winning seasons during his tenure with the Generals. He guided the Generals to the state title in 2018.

WEST LINN, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO