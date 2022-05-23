ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KHSD hosts esports tournament, championship at West HS

By Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GYJye_0fn1Rl5D00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Gamers flocked to West High School this weekend for the Kern High School District Esports Final.

The district’s esports league has been around since 2018. The league promotes teamwork and problem solving through these video games.

Never miss a story, set KGET.com as your default homepage

On Saturday, the teams faced off in the popular online game “Overwatch.”

“Esports has been growing tremendously over the past couple years,” West High esports coach and teacher Spencer Lawhon said. “As far as high school kids, it offers them the traditional sports experience. Team building, communication, competitiveness, winning, losing.”

“Then they also get scholarship opportunities. There’s levels of critical thinking, problem solving, all these layers that come together to make this amazing experience for their personal growth,” Lawhon said.

Bak-Anime returns to Bakersfield with thousands of fans flooding the Kern County Fairgrounds

KHSD says hundreds of student-athletes compete in its esports league making it one of the largest in the country.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Stockdale boys golf team to compete in Southern California Regionals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Thursday morning, a Kern County high school golf team will compete in the Southern California Regionals for the first time in more than a decade. Following their 2nd place finish at last week’s Central Section Championship, the Stockdale Mustangs earned a berth into the field at Pasadena’s Brookside Golf Club.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Nueva High honors students for academic achievement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nueva High School held it’s annual End-of-Year Student Recognition Assembly Wednesday morning. It was a chance for local leaders and educators to recognize students who have shown academic excellence as well as personal growth during the past school year. State Assemblyman Rudy Salas was in attendance, handing out certificates of accomplishment […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield College plans new satellite campus in Arvin

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College along with the city of Arvin celebrated a major milestone for higher education. The community college is installing a new satellite campus in Arvin, giving students direct access to higher education. It’s official. These 32 acres of land, will one day be home to a new college, located directly […]
ARVIN, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Basque in the celebrations this weekend for annual festival

If you lived in Bakersfield long enough, you've dined at one of our many fine Basque restaurants, but your knowledge of the culture might not extend past the setup. Luckily our thriving Basque community is welcoming not only through food but also by offering a look inside its traditions, games and history with the annual Kern County Basque Festival, which is held on Memorial Day weekend.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
Kern County, CA
Education
County
Kern County, CA
Local
California Education
Kern County, CA
Sports
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Education
Local
California Sports
KGET

Clinica Sierra Vista hosting a job fair for more than 90 open positions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Clinica Sierra Vista will hold a job fair Wednesday afternoon in hopes of filling some of its 90 open positions. The event will take place Downtown at its new “comprehensive care center” on 34th Street, across from Memorial Hospital, from 3 to 7 p.m. Applicants are asked to bring their resumes […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Summer concerts starting at Outlets at Tejon

The Outlets at Tejon is is kicking off its summer concert series this June featuring NBC’s “The Voice” finalist Jim Ranger and his band. The concert is free to attend and will take place at the Outlets on Saturday, June 4, from 6: p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Khsd#West High School#Esports League
KGET

Expect cooler temperatures for the rest of the week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today was the hottest day of the week in Kern County with temps nearing 104 degrees in Arvin. A cooling trend will begin tomorrow pushing away those triple digits for at least a week. The coolest day will be Memorial Day with temps expected to only reach 78 degrees in Bakersfield. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Online threat possibly targeted Ridgeview High: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A shooting threat made on Snapchat against “RHS” may have been in reference to Ridgeview High School, according to police. City and Kern High School District police are working with allied law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the post. A news release from Bakersfield Police Department noted there are […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
News Channel 3-12

Some CSU Channel Islands grads go barefoot

CAMARILLO, Calif. – About 2,500 students accepted their diplomas from CSU Channel Islands over the weekend in Camarillo. CSUCI communications specialist Kim Lamb Gregory shared video to show the commencement ceremonies "firsts." She said It was the first fully in-person ceremony since 2019 at Channel Islands due to the pandemic. In addition, the university graduated The post Some CSU Channel Islands grads go barefoot appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
CAMARILLO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Overwatch
Bakersfield Californian

Low-price gym prepares to open at former Sport Chalet space

A prominent storefront next to one of Bakersfield's busiest intersections has finally been filled, six years after it was vacated, by a chain looking to break into the city's crowded market for indoor exercise venues. San Diego County-based Chuze Fitness recently began tenant improvement work at the space formerly occupied...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern cooling centers to open

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With temperatures soaring above 100 degrees, the county will begin opening cooling centers starting next week. Centers in the San Joaquin and Kern River valleys will open starting June 1 when temperatures are forecast at 105 degrees or higher, and in Frazier Park when the forecast calls for 93 degrees or […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

The Downtown Spot chef Christian Gonzales home safe

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The chef at popular restaurant The Downtown Spot has been reportedly returned safe to Bakersfield after being reported missing since April. Kern County Sheriff officials confirmed that Christian Gonzalez returned home from Las Vegas Monday morning around 7:39 a.m. He was believed to have been...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
FOX40

Red Flag Warnings continue for Sacramento Region

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento region has been placed under a Red Flag Warning by the National Weather Service until this Wednesday along with a heat advisory starting Tuesday at noon as strong north winds move into the valley. This Red Flag Warning has been in effect since Monday at 11 a.m. as 15 […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KGET

KGET

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy