KHSD hosts esports tournament, championship at West HS
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Gamers flocked to West High School this weekend for the Kern High School District Esports Final.
The district's esports league has been around since 2018. The league promotes teamwork and problem solving through these video games.
On Saturday, the teams faced off in the popular online game “Overwatch.”
“Esports has been growing tremendously over the past couple years,” West High esports coach and teacher Spencer Lawhon said. “As far as high school kids, it offers them the traditional sports experience. Team building, communication, competitiveness, winning, losing.”
“Then they also get scholarship opportunities. There’s levels of critical thinking, problem solving, all these layers that come together to make this amazing experience for their personal growth,” Lawhon said.Bak-Anime returns to Bakersfield with thousands of fans flooding the Kern County Fairgrounds
KHSD says hundreds of student-athletes compete in its esports league making it one of the largest in the country.
