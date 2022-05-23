Euskadiko Orkestra Announces 2022-23 Season

Jennifer Rowley has withdrawn from “Il Trovatore” at the Opera Menorca in Spain. The soprano took to social media and said, “My very first period production of ‘Il Trovatore’ will have to wait. I have sadly, very sadly, tested positive for COVID, and will be unable to join my colleagues in this beautiful production with Opera Menorca. I have managed to avoid it for 2 years, but it finally caught me – I am sure traveling on a full flight to Spain with optional masks, even though I wore my N95 the entire time, was not helpful. I want to thank the company publicly for taking such amazing care of me, making sure I have everything I need in the hotel, and keeping me comfortable. I do hope I will be able to still join you all in Washington, DC for our concert on June 4th. All the prayers, good energy, and vibes needed to hopefully fly home to the USA soon! I am wishing all of my colleagues and new friends that I have made here a huge success! I am sure the public will love this absolutely stunning production!

THEATER & DANCE ・ 10 HOURS AGO