ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester United Loanee Andreas Pereira Makes Flamengo Fans Angry Following Poor Performance

By Saul Escudero
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MyZHB_0fn1RJYz00

According to reports, Manchester United loanee Midfielder Andreas Pereira may not have his future figured out at Flamengo as the Brazilian side has not closed a deal yet.

According to reports, Manchester United loanee Midfielder Andreas Pereira may not have his future figured out at Flamengo as the Brazilian side has not closed a deal yet.

So far Pereira has not convinced Mengao of completing his transfer to the club and each time it seems to get farther away from happening.

On Tuesday, it was claimed the Brazilian side do not want to pay the 10 million euros for the 26-year-old's fee because they think the player is just not worth that amount of money.

IMAGO / Fotoarena

All this from his poor performance shown so far, manager Paulo Sousa announced the number 18 to start for the Copa Libertadores fixture against Universidad Católica.

Many people got surprised by the inclusion of Andreas in the starting eleven for the South-American tournament clash.

Among them was journalist Renato Maurício Prado (via SportWitness ) who said on twitter:

“Betting on Andreas Pereira, on the day the news comes out that Flamengo has given up on his purchase, is also very weird.”

Also media TNT Sports claimed in a headline about the purchase rejection of the Belgium born: ‘Andreas Pereira starts and leaves Flamengo fans angry,’ the media also showed many tweets from pissed Flamengo fans with the player.

Andreas Pereira has a contract with Manchester United valid until summer of 2023. As it stands, his situation in Brazil has not improved at all. A return to Old Trafford is most likely to happen this June.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Lionel Messi In Europe’s Top 5 Leagues Team Of The Season, No Place For Mo Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi has been named in WhoScored’s team of the season made up of the best rated players from Europe’s top 5 leagues. Argentine great Messi made the switch to Paris Saint Germain after leaving Barcelona in the summer, after more than 20 years spent at the Catalan club, where he came through the ranks to become the club’s greatest ever player, and arguably the greatest player to ever grace a football pitch, Messi made the switch to Ligue 1, in search for a new challenge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paulo Sousa
Person
Andreas Pereira
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Brazilian#Universidad Cat Lica#South American#Tnt Sports
Yardbarker

Marc Cucurella Hints at Interest in Making Manchester City Transfer This Summer

Following their fourth Premier League title success under Pep Guardiola on Sunday afternoon, Manchester City officials will now likely be turning their attentions towards preparations for the new campaign. As part of those preparations, club officials will be looking to strengthen Pep Guardiola's squad with fresh personnel, including improvements in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

AS Roma vs. Feyenoord score: Live updates from UEFA Conference League final as Jose Mourinho chases silverware

Jose Mourinho's AS Roma will play their first European final in more than thirty one years, after losing the UEFA Cup back in 1991 against Inter Milan. Since then, the Giallorossi have failed to reach a European final and been left trophy less over the past fourteen years. This is the perfect chance to get back on track and make the AS Roma fans happy. The city of Rome is literally buzzing and can't wait for this match, while Jose Mourinho needs to keep his team's emotions in check due to the importance of the final. Feyenoord will attempt to win their fourth title in a European competition, after winning the European Cup in 1969/70 and the UEFA Cup in 1973/74 and 2001/02. The Dutch side scored at least twice in each of their four games during those three finals (UEFA Cup 1973/1974 was played home and away).
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Even Ancelotti feels the pressure in Champions League final

MADRID (AP) — Carlo Ancelotti is the only coach to win titles in the top five European soccer leagues, and is a victory away from a record-fourth Champions League trophy. Still, not even Ancelotti is immune to pressure, especially ahead of a Champions League final. “For me, the toughest...
UEFA
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
712
Followers
1K+
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy