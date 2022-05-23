Report: Manchester United Loanee Andreas Pereira Makes Flamengo Fans Angry Following Poor Performance

According to reports, Manchester United loanee Midfielder Andreas Pereira may not have his future figured out at Flamengo as the Brazilian side has not closed a deal yet.

So far Pereira has not convinced Mengao of completing his transfer to the club and each time it seems to get farther away from happening.

On Tuesday, it was claimed the Brazilian side do not want to pay the 10 million euros for the 26-year-old's fee because they think the player is just not worth that amount of money.

IMAGO / Fotoarena

All this from his poor performance shown so far, manager Paulo Sousa announced the number 18 to start for the Copa Libertadores fixture against Universidad Católica.

Many people got surprised by the inclusion of Andreas in the starting eleven for the South-American tournament clash.

Among them was journalist Renato Maurício Prado (via SportWitness ) who said on twitter:

“Betting on Andreas Pereira, on the day the news comes out that Flamengo has given up on his purchase, is also very weird.”

Also media TNT Sports claimed in a headline about the purchase rejection of the Belgium born: ‘Andreas Pereira starts and leaves Flamengo fans angry,’ the media also showed many tweets from pissed Flamengo fans with the player.

Andreas Pereira has a contract with Manchester United valid until summer of 2023. As it stands, his situation in Brazil has not improved at all. A return to Old Trafford is most likely to happen this June.

