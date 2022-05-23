ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

What The Heck Is Buc-ee’s? And Why Michigan Needs One

By Big Joe Pesh
 3 days ago
Have you ever experienced something so amazing that it changes your life forever?. When I moved to San Antonio, Texas I had that kind of magical moment at a place called Buc-ee's. What The Heck Is Buc-ee's?. From the outside it just looks like a gigantic gas station, but...

Stephanie Caldwell
3d ago

Michigan girl here and I completely agree! Buc-ees is a national treasure! Went for the first time last year in FL and was blown away.

NL
3d ago

I love the Texas brisket (and Texas does brisket like NONE other), and Buc-ee’s is an institution in southern states. A rite of passage if you are visiting. One thing I have noticed is that a lot “northerners” confuse brisket with BBQ.

JoeGottoGo
3d ago

Went to the one that just opened in Kentucky, first time at a Buckees. It was amazing and it also had 120 pumps. Had the pulled BBQ pork and it was sooo good!

ClickOnDetroit.com

A look at Michigan’s somewhat confusing gun laws

DETROIT – One thing is clear: Michigan’s gun laws are confusing. There are guidelines with exceptions upon exceptions, laws about different types of guns, contradicting laws about where guns can and can’t be carried, and there was even proposed legislation that, if passed, would have officially allowed people to legally carry concealed guns inside schools, churches and other pistol-free zones.
WNEM

Fastest-growing counties in Michigan

(Stacker) - Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting out, living someplace with a vibrant social scene might be a top priority. And for those whose careers have wound down after a lifetime of work, finding retirement-friendly communities is the goal—communities deemed to be safe, offer accessibility to medical resources and leisure activities in equal measure, and be affordable for those on a limited income.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

New bill: Speed in Michigan construction zones, get a ticket in mail

Michigan drivers speeding through construction zones on state highways would be caught on an automated speed radar and issued warnings and fines under a bill pending in the Legislature. House Bill 5750 would give the Michigan Department of Transportation and state police authority to set up an automated speed enforcement...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Three Michigan vacation destinations you need to visit this summer

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan had three of its destinations make the list for top 150 things to do in the United States this summer. Travel Lemming, an online travel guide known for encouraging travelers to go “off the lemming path,” recently published the list. Among recommendations for trips to the historic Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona, Colorado’s Million Dollar Highway, and Seattle’s Fremont Solstice Parade, sits the following Michigan attractions.
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Does Michigan need to worry about jumping worms?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The jumping worm has made headlines in recent weeks. The invasive species, first found on American soil in the late 19th century, has been confirmed in 34 states and is slowly spreading, including in Michigan. So what do we know about this pint-sized pest?...
