[Photos] The Boogaloo returns to Bayou St. John

Memorial Day weekend in New Orleans has meant one thing for nearly 50 years: Greek Festival at Holy Trinity Cathedral. The popular ethnic gathering was canceled in 2020 and 2021 out of safety concerns due to the COVID epidemic, but this year’s festivities return to 1200 Allen Toussaint Boulevard along Bayou St. John from Friday, May 27, to Sunday, May 29.
Josh Hyde will never forget that night at a Baton Rouge blues jam. When it was his turn, the teenage guitarist played lightning fast and out of control with every possible burning lick he could muster. Afterward, Larry Garner said, “Son, you know you don’t have to play all those notes. It doesn’t take that many notes to play the blues.”
Frank Brigsten, the chef who has run his eponymous restaurant, Brigsten’s, for 36 years, will be honored with the 2022 Ella Brennan Lifetime Achievement in Hospitality Award at a gala on June 7. The award will be presented during the New Orleans Wine & Food Experience, an event that celebrates all things food and drink in New Orleans.
Joe Cooper, a resident of the 4400 block of St. Roch Avenue in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood, was shot during an attempted home invasion on the afternoon of Monday, May 23. Cooper is the husband of well-known WWOZ personality Leslie Cooper and the father of jazz musician Doyle Cooper. “There...
