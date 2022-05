Otsego Memorial Hospital in Gaylord narrowly escaped the tornado’s deadly path of destruction on Friday, but they weren’t spared from the impacts of the storm. The hospital is just a block away from where some homes were destroyed by the storm, and on Friday, it was all hands on deck for the emergency room. The storm hit just before 4 p.m., and workers say the emergency room was already full of patients before the tornado even touched down.

GAYLORD, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO