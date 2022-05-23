ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, OH

Memorial Tournament has five of world's top ten committed but keep recruiting

By Clayton Hall
WSYX ABC6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBLIN -- Memorial Tournament Executive Director Dan Sullivan will resume his pursuit of one of the best fields in golf that tees off June...

abc6onyourside.com

Comments / 1

WSYX ABC6

2022 Memorial field continues to grow with commitments from DeChambeau, Spieth

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The field for the 2022 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village continues to grow stronger with commitments from some of the top players on the PGA Tour. On Wednesday, the Memorial Tournament accepted entries from Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth, and Will Zalatoris. With the...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ryan Day Has Received A Major Family Honor

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has notched several great achievements since taking over as the Buckeyes' head coach in 2018, but this non-football related award no doubt holds a special place in his heart. Day has been named a Father of the Year by the National Father’s Day Council....
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Tayvion Galloway Embracing Opportunity to Camp with Ohio State, Five-star Javien Toviano Puts OSU in His Top 8 and Byron Louis Picks Up a Buckeyes Offer

Ohio State’s recruiting camp season will begin next week, with the first of six one-day camps scheduled for June 1. These camps serve as a showcase of sorts for prospects across the country to work out in front of and be coached by members of the Ohio State coaching staff. Hundreds of prospects attend each camp hoping to impress OSU coaches enough to land an offer.
COLUMBUS, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Dublin, OH
Dublin, OH
Sports
WSYX ABC6

Canal Winchester opens swimming pool for summer season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This may be a sign that the unofficial start of summer is here!. Canal Winchester is opening its Municipal Swimming Pool for the season on Thursday at noon. The pool is open to residents and non-residents. In Columbus, the city's eight swimming pools won't open...
CANAL WINCHESTER, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State to host Toledo in prime time on Sept. 17

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University has announced start times for more football games this fall, including a prime time matchup with the Toledo Rockets. Two of Ohio State's first three games will be in prime time. It was previously announced that the Buckeyes will begin the...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Ohio State's Tanner McCalister headlines RJ Young's most impactful transfers I Number One Ranked Show

RJ Young breaks down “super slept-on” candidates to be the most impactful college football transfer in 2022. These are names who you might not know now, but likely will by the end of the season because of their strong performance on the field. RJ leads with Safety Tanner McCalister, who transferred from the Oklahoma State Cowboys to the Ohio State Buckeyes this off-season. Young also mentions Ryan Watts of the Texas Longhorns, Sevyn Banks of the LSU Tigers, Jaxon Player of the Baylor Bears, Jarek Broussard of the Michigan State Spartans, Drew Sanders of the Arkansas Razorbacks, and Isaiah Neyor of the Texas Longhorns.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Top 5-Star Recruit Has Canceled His Ohio State Visit

Ohio State will not be getting an official visit from running back Richard Young, one of the top players in the class of 2023. However, the Buckeyes are apparently still in contention for Young's commitment. The Lehigh Acres (Fla.) five-star prospect confirmed as much on Tuesday night. Young first tweeted...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dublin First Watch to feature patio, alcohol on the menu

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) —When First Watch says it’s opening a new restaurant in Dublin, it means it’s doing a lot more than just adding another Central Ohio location. It’s ready to show Central Ohio diners something truly new. The Florida-based restaurant chain expects to open its 11th area location later this year or […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Intel picks first 4 construction firms to begin work on Ohio plant complex

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) —Intel Corp. has selected the companies that will bring the first of an estimated 7,000 construction jobs to New Albany to work on its $20 billion New Albany semiconductor manufacturing complex. The tech giant confirmed that Columbus-based McDaniel’s Construction, Cleveland’s Northstar Contracting and Columbus’ GTSA Construction Consulting will work with Rhode Island’s Gilbane Building Co. on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Exiled by Intel: Money, Uncertainty and Complicated Feelings in Licking County

Ray and Vicki Rusmisel never imagined just how quickly the homestead they had built over 36 years could be obliterated. The couple, now retired from their jobs as a glazier and a clerical worker, raised their three children in a century-old farmhouse on Jug Street in Jersey Township that they bought for $76,000 at a sheriff’s sale in 1986. Both from farming families, they liked the area’s rural quality. The house, set on 5 acres, was distressed and vacant when they got it, but they remodeled and fixed it up. A year later, when an adjoining, landlocked parcel of 32 acres came up for auction, they purchased that as well for another $30,000. Over the decades that followed, the Rusmisels created “our own piece of heaven.” They put in a half-acre pond that they stocked with catfish, bluegill, bullfrogs and more. Ray built a playhouse for the children and grandkids to use, and the couple planted a wide variety of nut- and fruit-bearing trees and enjoyed the orioles, finches and bluebirds that nested there each spring.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
footballscoop.com

Ryan Day says he wants to be at Ohio State "for as long as he possibly can"

When you stop and think about it, Ryan Day's third season as Ohio State's head coach was his worst. It was the first time his Buckeyes outfit did not win the Big Ten, reach the College Football Playoff, or end the year in the AP top-5. All they did was go 11-2, win the Rose Bowl, and finish a distant sixth in the AP.
COLUMBUS, OH

