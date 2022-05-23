ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Township, NJ

Police: 1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash

By Christian LeDuc, Blake Bowers
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1py4dI_0fn1Nzld00

One man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday night in Green Township, according to police.

It happened on Glenway Avenue near Karen Avenue.

Green Township police did not release information on the scene but confirmed Monday morning that the rider was in the hospital.

Their current condition is unknown.

Police have not said who was at fault and have not released the identity of anyone involved.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

READ MORE
Motorcycle crash seriously injuries 2 in Clermont County
1 dead after motorcycle hit and run in East Price Hill
Crash kills motorcyclist and shuts down roads in Miami Township Sunday

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

Comments / 0

Related
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Man killed while using downtown crosswalk

A 63-year-old man was hit and killed by an SUV while using a crosswalk in downtown Cincinnati early Monday morning. According to police, the driver initially left the scene but later returned to speak with investigators.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
Clermont County, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
County
Clermont County, OH
City
Green Township, NJ
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Clermont County, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy