Police: 1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash

One man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday night in Green Township, according to police.

It happened on Glenway Avenue near Karen Avenue.

Green Township police did not release information on the scene but confirmed Monday morning that the rider was in the hospital.

Their current condition is unknown.

Police have not said who was at fault and have not released the identity of anyone involved.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

