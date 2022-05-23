ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecca, CA

Coachella Valley Firebirds will host a community street hockey clinic on May 23 in Mecca

By Laurilie Jackson
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KiGYA_0fn1NoIs00

The Coachella Valley Firebirds, Acrisure Arena and Desert Recreation District, along with Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez and assembly member Eduardo Garcia, are scheduled to hold an intro to youth street hockey clinic community event.

This event marks more than 5,000 local children having participated in the Firebirds Street Hockey Clinics this year.

Acrisure Arena and Coachella Valley Firebirds will have several personnel attending the event that will take place on Monday May 23, 2022. Kids can attend during the scheduled hours. Kids who are 7 - 9 years of age can go from 5:30 p.m. - 6:15 p.m. and kids 10-13 years of age can go from 6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

The event is free to the public and will take place at Mecca Community Park located at 65-250 Coahuilla Street in Mecca.

Participants are required to wear athletic wear and athletic shoes. No skates are required.

The Acrisure Arena will provide the greater Palm Springs area of Southern California with an 11,000+ seat venue to host the biggest artists and acts. It is scheduled to open December 2022. Designed specifically for hockey and concerts, the new arena will provide top-tier hospitality, artist amenities and all of the benefits of a modern music and sports venue. In addition, the facility will serve as the new home of the American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken.

The Acrisure Arena is a $250+ million project that is being 100% privately funded through partners Oak View Group, Seattle Kraken and Live Nation.

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are the AHL’s 32nd Franchise and the affiliate of the Seattle Kraken. The team is set to play its inaugural season in 2022-2023 at the Acrisure Arena.

Visit www.CVfirebirds.com for the latest news and information.

The post Coachella Valley Firebirds will host a community street hockey clinic on May 23 in Mecca appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 4

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Caravanserai’s 6th Annual Pitch Competition held at the Palm Springs Art Museum

Caravanserai Project Social Impact Startup Pitch Competition is an 8-month program that caters to early-stage social entrepreneurs. Today, May 26th, 2022, The Palm Springs-based Caravanserai announced a $2 million dollar grant awarded by the Employment Training Panel of California. They provide training, support, and micro-grants to BIPOC, women, LGBTQ startups, and early-stage entrepreneurs in the Inland Empire.  The grant recipients The post Caravanserai’s 6th Annual Pitch Competition held at the Palm Springs Art Museum appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
momsla.com

11 Things To Do In The Inland Empire With Kids

The Inland Empire is a broad term that includes many cities within Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. For families, that means there are plenty of child-friendly activities available. You’ll have a hard time choosing what to do first. This post contains sponsored and affiliate links. Family Fun in the...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Jeff Levine, Chairman of the Board of the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce, dies￼

The Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and staff are grieving the loss of its chairman, Jeff Levine. Levine died unexpectedly on Monday, the board announced. "Jeff was a champion of our business community, a devoted leader within the Chamber, and a friend of many across the Coachella Valley," reads a post The post Jeff Levine, Chairman of the Board of the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce, dies￼ appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
localemagazine.com

7 Things to Do in Palm Springs When the Temperature Is Over 100

From Air-Conditioned Shopping Sprees to Frozen Cocktails by the Pool, Here’s How to Spend the Summer Staying Cool. Summer is here, which means so is the heat! Sun worshippers know that Palm Springs is a dreamy destination to catch some rays. The spring months, however, typically signal the start of some smoldering temps. Whether your personal oasis is lounging poolside under the misters or lacing up your hiking boots for a sunrise hike, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the season while staying cool. Here’s a list of our favorite ways to beat the heat in Palm Springs! What to Do Palm Springs.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Government
Riverside County, CA
Sports
City
Palm Springs, CA
City
Coachella, CA
City
Mecca, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Sports
franchising.com

Pizza Guys New Location Opening in Temecula

May 25, 2022 // Franchising.com // TEMECULA, Calif. - Pizza Guys is further expanding its California presence by opening its newest location in Temecula. The new restaurant will be located at 32389 Temecula Pkwy. and is slated to open late-May. This is the first Pizza Guys restaurant owned by Edward Phan, My Phan and Hung Ung. They are also planning to open a second location in Murrieta in the next few years.
TEMECULA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Brush fire in Blythe grows to 175 acres

Update - 2:50 p.m. The fire has grown to 175 acres. It is 0% contained. 12:20 p.m. Evacuations are underway as a 25-acre brush fire burns in Blythe. It's near Highway 95 and Second Avenue. #HiddenValleyRoadFIRE (BIA/CRIT ASSIST) pic.twitter.com/msHDGX0hp6— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) May 26, 2022 The report came in just before 10 The post Brush fire in Blythe grows to 175 acres appeared first on KESQ.
BLYTHE, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Palm Springs second only to Riverside in number of homeless found during point-in-time count

The results of Riverside County’s single day point-in-time count of homeless people are in, and there are few surprised for Palm Springs. Driving the news: Volunteers fanned out across the county, including here in Palm Springs, in February. Their task was to simply count how many people were on the streets during one period of one day. It marked the first in-person count in two years due to the pandemic. Results were released this week, and they are used to help determine the county’s allotment of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funding.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Hockey#American Hockey League#The Seattle Kraken#Oak View
thepalmspringspost.com

Daily Briefing: Familiar frustrations, cannabis conundrum, and more

📅 It’s Wednesday, 5/25. 🌞 Today’s weather: Sunny and 105 degrees. 🎶 Setting the mood: “It’s My House” by Diana Ross. 🏠 Situational awareness: The latest homeless point in time count resulted in no surprises. Data released Tuesday shows the unhoused population increased 15% in Riverside County during the last two years.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Daily Briefing: Cannabis cancelation, special designation for airport, and more

📅 It’s Tuesday, 5/24. 🌞 Today’s weather: Sunny and 102 degrees. 🎶 Setting the mood: “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by Cat Power. 📵 Situational awareness: Customers of T-Mobile in the city reported outages yesterday, and they weren’t alone. According to reports, an upgrade is taking place on the network and it may take 72 hours to complete.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KEYT

Home, 5 cabins burn in California mountain resort community

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. (AP) — Southern California fire investigators are seeking the cause of a blaze that destroyed a large home and five rental cabins near Lake Arrowhead in the San Bernardino Mountains. The San Bernardino County Fire Department says about three-quarters of an acre burned in the Hook Creek area on Monday. The two-story home and the cabins were vacant at the time, and there were no injuries to firefighters or citizens.
LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

CVHS student with rare eye disorder celebrates upcoming graduation

Thousands of Coachella Valley students are less than a week away from graduating from high school, but it's an extra special occasion for one local student. In a few days, Esmeralda Vargas will be the first in her family to receive her high school diploma. "I feel excited and proud of myself," Vargas told Telemundo The post CVHS student with rare eye disorder celebrates upcoming graduation appeared first on KESQ.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Hockey
KESQ News Channel 3

Watch Live: College of the Desert Class of 2022 Commencement Ceremony

College of the Desert's largest graduation class will be celebrated during the 2022 commencement ceremony. The school will present more than 1,600 degrees and certificates. The ceremony will be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden for the first time since public gatherings were curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Commencement was held virtually in 2020 The post Watch Live: College of the Desert Class of 2022 Commencement Ceremony appeared first on KESQ.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
Brit + Co

The Color Lover’s Travel Guide to Palm Springs + Joshua Tree

You know that feeling when you travel somewhere and can’t believe the entire place is photogenic? Like, every corner of the town down to the pawn shops and parking lots? That’s how we felt about Palm Springs and Joshua Tree. Yes, the mid-century architecture, magical other-worldly national park, palm trees a-plenty, and expansive Mojave Desert are no doubt majestic. But what truly makes these destinations beautiful is that everything is perpetually sun-drenched, and better for it. The sun is an integral part of the Palm Springs and Joshua Tree experience, and it seems as though everything has been designed with the bright, hot sun in mind. If you consider yourself a color lover, you need to witness this firsthand. Today, we’ve teamed up with the Sherwin-Williams® ColorSnap® Visualizer app to bring you our second installment of our travel guides for the color obsessed. And it’s all about sun, sun, sun and the breathtaking color palettes that sunlight creates in Southern California. Let’s go!
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Evacuations underway as brush fire burns in Blythe

Evacuations are underway as a 25-acre brush fire burns in Blythe. It's near Highway 95 and Second Avenue. #HiddenValleyRoadFIRE (BIA/CRIT ASSIST) pic.twitter.com/msHDGX0hp6— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) May 26, 2022 The report came in just before 10 a.m. Thursday. CAL FIRE is working with the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Colorado Indian Tribes. The post Evacuations underway as brush fire burns in Blythe appeared first on KESQ.
BLYTHE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Renaissance Magic Is Bubbling in Corona

Peeking inside a Southern Californian's closet, drawers, armoire, or bureau?. You might find classic board shorts, and swimsuits, and sun hats, and light-as-air frocks made for strolling in the sunshine. But there are many locals who keep a variety of lacy ruffs, and dramatic cloaks, and beautifully made corsets on...
CORONA, CA
Bakersfield Channel

California mayor resigns amid baseball stadium deal scandal

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The mayor of the Southern California city of Anaheim is resigning amid a swirling political scandal over the sale of Angel Stadium to the baseball team. Paul S. Meyer, lawyer for Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu, says in a statement that the mayor is quitting his...
ANAHEIM, CA
iheart.com

Riverside To Offer Free Summer Meals

Riverside’s Parks, Recreation, and Community Service Department will provide free summer food from May 31 to Aug. 5., excluding July 4. This will be available to anyone 18 years old or younger and meals will be served on a first-served basis and the meals must be eaten onsite. Vegetarian meals require at least 24 hours' notice.
RIVERSIDE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

FIND Food Bank Invites Community To Resource Fair

INDIO (CNS) – FIND Food Bank will host a resource fair tomorrow for. Coachella Valley community members to apply for and learn about available. “Current gas and grocery prices are causing more people to seek out. FIND for food assistance,” FIND Food Bank Director Lorena Marroquin said. “And...
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Guidance for Coachella Valley families on speaking with children about violence

Coachella Valley parents are among those nationwide now faced with explaining the tragedy of mass shootings to their children. There is support for adults, like parents and school employees, to help young individuals feel safer, by establishing a sense of security and engaging with them about their fears. Palm Springs Unified School District's Superintendent Dr. The post Guidance for Coachella Valley families on speaking with children about violence appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy