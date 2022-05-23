ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Los Alamos High School Graduating Senior Gavin Coy To Major In Marine Biology At University Of South Florida

By Los Alamos Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Alamos High School graduating senior Gavin Coy will be attending the University of South...

Los Alamos High School Graduating Senior Isabella Aguilar Garcia To Attend New Mexico State University

Los Alamos High School graduating senior Isabella Aguilar Garcia will be attending New Mexico State University. She hopes to be a Diagnostic Medical Sonographer. Bella played volleyball for LAHS for four years, three years on the Varsity team. She is the daughter of Lawrence and Nickole Garcia and the granddaughter of Ron and Cristal Aguilar. She is the oldest of four siblings. Photo by Samantha D’Anna.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Los Alamos High School Graduating Senior Andrew Collins To Study Political Science At Texas Tech University

Los Alamos High School graduating senior Andrew Collins will be attending Texas Tech University on a full-ride Presidential Merit Scholarship. He plans to study Political Science. Andrew attended Chamisa Elementary School where he began playing clarinet, was a Cub Scout in Pack 20, and played LAYSL Soccer and Y Basketball. At LAMS he was in the Symphonic Band and at LAHS he played with the Marching Band and Wind Ensemble for two years. He also ran Hurdles in Track and Field for one year and then served as the Manager during his Sophomore, Junior, and Senior years. He is an honor student and received the Bilingual Seal. His parents are Larry Collins and Valerie Bailey Collins and he is the youngest sibling of Amethyst Moon (Blake), Thomas Collins (Rylee), and Sean Collins. Courtesy photo.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Los Alamos High School Graduating Senior Morgan Catlin To Study Business Administration At New Mexico State University

Morgan Catlin will be attending New Mexico State University this coming year where he will study Business Administration. He has been a member of the Los Alamos Young Guns 4-H club for the last two years. Morgan enjoys all outdoor activities and spending time in the mountains of Washington State. He is the son of Kent Catlin and Lexi Tyler. Courtesy photo.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Jill Gonzales Named Los Alamos Middle School Principal

Newly-appointed Los Alamos Middle School Principal Jill Gonzales. Photo Courtesy LAPS. Los Alamos Public Schools is pleased to announce that Jill Gonzales has accepted the position of principal at Los Alamos Middle School. “I am excited to work with the incredible staff at Los Alamos Middle School,” she said. “I...
LOS ALAMOS, CA
Los Alamos High School Graduating Senior Caleb Kerstiens To Study Mechanical Engineering At New Mexico State University

Los Alamos High School graduating senior Caleb Kerstiens will be attending New Mexico State University this fall where he will study Mechanical Engineering. Caleb has been a member of the LAHS Swim Team for five years and was Captain of the 2021-2022 boys swim team. He enjoys hanging out with friends and spending time at the lake with his family. Caleb is the son of Eron and Teri Kerstiens. Courtesy photo.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Going Green For The Los Alamos High School Senior Picnic Wednesday

Los Alamos High School graduating seniors enjoy their senior picnic Wednesday at Urban Park. Photo by Isabel Duque. Lots of Topper Green Wednesday afternoon at the Los Alamos High School senior picnic. Photo by Isabel Duque. Green was the color of the day at Urban Park Thursday during the Los...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Taos High School Graduating Senior Sarah Randall Heads To West Texas A&M University To Pursue Becoming A Veterinarian

Taos High School graduating senior Sarah Randall is headed to West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas to pursue becoming a large animal veterinarian. Sarah enjoyed being a member of the Taos High School Band Color Guard, Taos Travel Club, Welding Class, French Club and Lucky 7’s 4 H club. She has been a member of the Los Alamos Young Guns Youth Shotgun Team for the last four years, traveling to and from Taos for practices. She was invited to participate in the 2021 Junior Olympic Bunker Trap Competition in Hillsdale, Mich. Sarah plans to join the West Texas A&M Intramural Shotgun Team. Her parents are Boyd and Lisa Randall of Taos. Courtesy photo.
TAOS, NM
Los Alamos High School Graduating Senior Wesley Stanfield Accepts Scholarship To Play Basketball, Study Business Management At Midland University

Los Alamos High School graduating senior Wesley Stanfield has accepted a scholarship to play basketball and study business management at Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska. He is very excited for this new adventure and opportunity. Wesley played varsity soccer and basketball his sophomore, junior and senior years, and achieved a scholar athlete award every season in both sports. He was captain for both soccer and basketball his senior year. Wesley has enjoyed being able to hang out with his friends this year and in-person senior activities. He is the son of Sean Stanfield and Amy Lee. Courtesy photo.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Los Alamos High School Graduating Senior Cathryn L. DeWulf Is Enlisted In U.S. Navy, Ships Out In July

Los Alamos High School graduating senior Cathryn L. De Wulf is enlisted in the U.S. Navy and will ship out in July. Cathryn joined NJROTC when she was a freshman in high school. She was Captain of the overall Drill Team in for three of her four years in the program. The drill team took first and second place in state competition numerous times while under her command. In her spare time, Cathryn loves to spend time with her family, especially her niece Layla Marie. She is excited to graduate and begin her career with the Navy and have the opportunity to travel the world. She is the daughter of Steven and Valerie De Wulf and the youngest sibling of Samantha and Michael De Wulf. We are all very proud of her. Photo by Don Taylor Photography.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Los Alamos Native James Carothers To Perform Friday At Los Alamos Concert Series

James Carothers is set to perform Friday evening at Ashley Pond Park. Courtesy photo. This Friday, May 27, James Carothers returns to Ashley Pond Park after his 2019 debut performance brought thousands to the pond, including many of his Hilltopper Class of 2000 – school classmates, former coworkers, friends, and family members. The James Carothers concert is co-sponsored by Triad National Security – Los Alamos National Laboratory, EXIT Realty, and RPM Automotive. Local hometown boy and former Los Alamos Laboratory technician, James Carothers, is best known for his stone-country originals and spot-on impressions of some of country music’s greatest icons.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
DOH: Santa Fe County Has Highest COVID-19 Case Rates in the State

Santa Fe’s COVID-19 case rate highest in the state. According to the health department’s weekly epidemiology report on geographical trends, for the most recent seven-day period of May 16 through May 22, Santa Fe County had the highest case rate per 100,000 population in the state: 45.9. Rio Arriba and Los Alamos counties followed close behind with case rates per 100,000 population of 39.9 and 39.4, respectively. The report marks case rates per 100,000 between 32.636 to 45.921 as high with a brick-colored designation. Sandoval, De Baca and Grant counties also are in the high range. During the same time period, the state recorded 3,549 new cases, a 43% increase from the seven-day total a week prior. Santa Fe County would appear to have had 429 cases in the last week or so (DOH no longer reports county-level cases, but reports them cumulatively each week), compared with 279 the week prior. In response to recent questions from SFR regarding rising case rates—specifically, on May 16, the state reported a three-day weekend total 45% higher than the week prior—a DOH spokeswoman sent a statement noting New Mexico, “like the rest of the country, is experiencing an increase of COVID-19 cases,” but “hospitalizations and deaths…remain stable at this time.”According to the state’s weekly report on hospitalizations, Taos County had the highest per 100,000 population rate of hospital admissions for COVID-19 between May 16-22: 9.5, followed by Santa Fe and San Miguel counties with 4.6. As SFR reported on April 29, the health department has discontinued reporting breakthrough cases in its weekly vaccination report pending “updated methods to account for confounding variables (or unmeasured factors) that impact this analysis, such as age, number of comorbidities, and immunosuppression factors.” According to the most recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “community levels” tracking system—which uses case rates along with two hospital metrics in combination to determine the state of the virus on a county level—all of New Mexico’s counties remain green, or low, except for Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and Grant counties, which are yellow, for medium (that report updates tomorrow).
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
List Of Active Los Alamos Nonprofits Released By Los Alamos Community Foundation

Over the past few years, the Los Alamos Community Foundation became aware that there were several disparate lists of charitable organizations in circulation in Los Alamos. In many cases, the lists were outdated, and/or unverified. LACF undertook the task of creating one unified list of active nonprofit organizations in Los Alamos County that anyone in the community is welcome to use as a reference. For purposes of this list, “active” is defined as a nonprofit that is currently doing work for the purpose of advancing its mission. Organizations on this list are 501(c)3 nonprofits, typically current in their tax filings with the IRS and have a current registration with Guidestar, Charity Navigator and/or the New Mexico Attorney General’s office.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
New Mexico county to ease oil and gas drilling rules despite new evidence of health dangers

A mapping project released today by nonprofit environmental groups EarthWorks and FracTracker shows that more than 12.3 million people live within a half-mile of an oil and gas facility in the United States — 144,377 of them in New Mexico. And earlier this month, a mostly rural county just south of Albuquerque passed an ordinance that could increase that number further.
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM

