West Virginia primary election deemed a success, despite low turnout

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 2,256 active COVID-19 cases statewide Thursday. There were nine deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,942 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the death of a 79-year old female from Upshur County. Additional deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 92-year old female from Clay County, a 75-year old female from Raleigh County, a 77-year old male from Roane County, a 77-year old female from Harrison County, a 71-year old female from Raleigh County, a 96-year old male from Boone County, a 45-year old male from Kanawha County, and an 82-year old female from Webster County.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 HOURS AGO