West Virginia primary election deemed a success, despite low turnout

By Charles Young SENIOR STAFF WRITER
WVNews
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON — Fewer than 23% of registered voters in West Virginia participated in the May 10 primary election, according to information based on unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s office. While the state has 1,135,647 registered voters, only 258,077 voters cast ballots. This includes ballots cast...

www.wvnews.com

