Many have said much about Bethel Park High School teacher Jon Gentile, who died last week. I remember him through a lens different from that of most others. Mr. Gentile was one of the first people I met when I moved to the United States in 2014. I had little experience with Americans, and my expectations of American life were largely shaped by Western movies and television shows. Mr. Gentile was a powerful emissary. Not merely patient with my ignorance of European history but joyful in my curiosity about the class he loved to teach. Not simply dutiful in his recommendations for college but vehement about the strengths he saw in me. Mr. Gentile taught as he lived — with passion, exuberance and thoughtfulness.

1 DAY AGO