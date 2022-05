The Dallas Mavericks dominated the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals to avoid a sweep and extend the series. But as the series shifts back to San Francisco, Dallas is still playing with its back against the wall as one loss will end its season. The Warriors will try to make quick work of the Mavericks in Game 5, but they've already learned once that it's not easy to put this team away.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO