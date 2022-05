PHOENIX -- In a see-saw battle with the Royals, the D-backs showed once again what has quickly become their signature characteristic of the 2022 season: Resilience. Three times the Royals took the lead, and three times the D-backs came back. A five-run sixth put them ahead for good in the D-backs' 8-6 win over Kansas City on Tuesday night at Chase Field. The inning was punctuated by a two-out, pinch-hit three-run homer from Jordan Luplow and a two-run homer from Pavin Smith shortly after.

