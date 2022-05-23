ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellville, TX

Bellville City Council, Special Meeting – May, 19, 2022

austincountynewsonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bellville, TX City Council met for a...

austincountynewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
austincountynewsonline.com

Austin County Appraisal District – May 19, 2022

The Austin County Appraisal District met on Thursday, May 19, 2022 to discuss the business of the district. This was the second regular meeting of the morning with the annual budgetary meeting preceding this one.
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County voters pick Pct. 4 commissioner

Liberty County voters returned to the polls on Tuesday, May 24, to pick a Pct. 4 commissioner and to vote in the state run-off elections for land commissioner, railroad commissioner and attorney general. When polls closed at 7 p.m., 3,900 voters in Liberty County had cast their ballots in the...
Woodlands Online& LLC

Results from May 24 elections for Montgomery County

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Here are the results from the May 24 runoff/precinct chair elections for Montgomery County with 100 percent of precincts reporting in. The vote tally numbers below reflect the cumulative total of absentee voting, early voting, and Election Day voting. Woodlands Online extends its congratulations to the victors as we progress toward the November General Election.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Bellville, TX
austincountynewsonline.com

City of Sealy To Adopt Master Fee Schedule

The City of Sealy discussed the possibility of adopting a master fee schedule for the city. The master fee schedule is in an effort to begin to collect a lot of fees that have been missed by the city as well as offset a lot of expenses that the city has been absorbing that should be passed on to developers as well as individuals that utilize city services. Before the creation/adoption of this master fee schedule, the city staff had to go and consult fee schedules associated with different services in the different departments of the city. With the creation of the master fee schedule, all fees will be easily available to all staff in all departments all the time.
SEALY, TX
yourconroenews.com

Woodlands gives support for $4.8M Bear Branch dam project

The Woodlands Township Board of Directors gave their support to the San Jacinto River Authority last week which is seeking up to $4.8 million in federal funds for a project to make critical improvements to the Bear Branch dam. According to Todd Stephens, Intergovernmental Relations director at The Woodlands Township,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Bellville City Council#Special Meeting#Tx City Council
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County Clerk’s Office in Cleveland closed until further notice

The Liberty County Clerk’s Office in the Cleveland courthouse annex is closed at this time after two employees were terminated on Wednesday, May 25. The office will remain closed until staffing issues are resolved. According to County Clerk Lee Haidusek Chambers, the employees were terminated for allegedly operating a...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Katy ISD outlines district strategic plan

The Katy ISD board of trustees received an update on the 2022-24 strategic plan at its May 16 meeting. The update for the new plan comes as KISD’s first ever strategic plan, established in 2017 with a five-year lifespan, comes to an end. According to the meeting, the district...
KATY, TX
pearland.com

Code Red at the SPCA of Brazoria County

🚨 CODE RED! 🚨 The SPCA of Brazoria County is out of space!!! Just take a look...more intakes, less outcomes! They are desperate for happy endings for the AMAZING dogs in their care! Have you been thinking about adding a canine family member? Now is the time! Looking for a service project for the kids this summer? Fostering a dog is a rewarding and educational project for your teens and young adults! They are extending their $25 adoptions until their population is at a safe level.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KHOU

May 24 Primary Election Runoff results: State and local races

HOUSTON — Who is moving on to the November general elections? That's what voters are deciding on Tuesday, May 24. Several Texas and Houston-area races in the March 1 primary elections went to a runoff. Those races results are below. Results for the races we're following will start to...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy