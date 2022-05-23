Bellville City Council, Special Meeting – May, 19, 2022

Montgomery County will completely take over funding of the construction of a connector between I-45 and SH 242 from the Texas Department of Transportation, according to an update from the metropolitan planning organization Houston-Galveston Area Council at its May 18 meeting. The county’s director of emergency management, Jason Millsaps, confirmed...
The Austin County Appraisal District met on Thursday, May 19, 2022 to discuss the business of the district. This was the second regular meeting of the morning with the annual budgetary meeting preceding this one.
Liberty County voters returned to the polls on Tuesday, May 24, to pick a Pct. 4 commissioner and to vote in the state run-off elections for land commissioner, railroad commissioner and attorney general. When polls closed at 7 p.m., 3,900 voters in Liberty County had cast their ballots in the...
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Here are the results from the May 24 runoff/precinct chair elections for Montgomery County with 100 percent of precincts reporting in. The vote tally numbers below reflect the cumulative total of absentee voting, early voting, and Election Day voting. Woodlands Online extends its congratulations to the victors as we progress toward the November General Election.
The City of Sealy discussed the possibility of adopting a master fee schedule for the city. The master fee schedule is in an effort to begin to collect a lot of fees that have been missed by the city as well as offset a lot of expenses that the city has been absorbing that should be passed on to developers as well as individuals that utilize city services. Before the creation/adoption of this master fee schedule, the city staff had to go and consult fee schedules associated with different services in the different departments of the city. With the creation of the master fee schedule, all fees will be easily available to all staff in all departments all the time.
The Woodlands Township Board of Directors gave their support to the San Jacinto River Authority last week which is seeking up to $4.8 million in federal funds for a project to make critical improvements to the Bear Branch dam. According to Todd Stephens, Intergovernmental Relations director at The Woodlands Township,...
Kyle Kacal has defeated challenger Ben Bius in the Republican runoff election for House District 12. Results from the Secretary of State’s office show the five-term incumbent received 57.9 percent of the vote, while Bius, a businessman from Huntsville, garnered 42 percent of the vote. Kacal will not be...
HOUSTON (KIAH) More than a dozen Aldine residents spoke at Harris County commissioner’s court on Tuesday to urge Harris County officials to provide more assistance to homeowners and tenants who are being forced out of their homes later this year due to new Harris County projects being built in flood risk areas.
The Liberty County Clerk’s Office in the Cleveland courthouse annex is closed at this time after two employees were terminated on Wednesday, May 25. The office will remain closed until staffing issues are resolved. According to County Clerk Lee Haidusek Chambers, the employees were terminated for allegedly operating a...
The Katy ISD board of trustees received an update on the 2022-24 strategic plan at its May 16 meeting. The update for the new plan comes as KISD’s first ever strategic plan, established in 2017 with a five-year lifespan, comes to an end. According to the meeting, the district...
🚨 CODE RED! 🚨 The SPCA of Brazoria County is out of space!!! Just take a look...more intakes, less outcomes! They are desperate for happy endings for the AMAZING dogs in their care! Have you been thinking about adding a canine family member? Now is the time! Looking for a service project for the kids this summer? Fostering a dog is a rewarding and educational project for your teens and young adults! They are extending their $25 adoptions until their population is at a safe level.
Alexandra del Moral Mealer will face Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo in the upcoming November election, after defeating her opponent in the Republican Party primary runoff Tuesday. With all of Harris County’s 260 voting centers reporting results, Mealer, 37, garnered a little over 75% of 113,308 total votes — winning...
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Hours before the polls were scheduled to close for the Texas primary runoff, the Harris County Republican Party filed an emergency lawsuit to stop the way the Harris County's election administrator planned to deliver Tuesday's election results. EDITOR'S NOTE: Earlier we reported the Texas Supreme...
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The more moderate Democrats prevailed in two key primary runoffs Tuesday in South Texas, while a third was too close to call. With Republicans pushing hard to gain seats in...
HOUSTON – On Monday morning, the runoff race in Harris County’s Precinct 4 heated up less than 24 hours before the opening of the polls with claims of racism. “In 2022, we do not tolerate discrimination and racism in Democratic politics,” said candidate Ben Chou. Chou’s comments...
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Three of the four Republican state representatives forced into primary runoffs prevailed on Tuesday, bucking a statewide trend over the last decade that favored challengers who advanced to the second round.
HOUSTON — Who is moving on to the November general elections? That's what voters are deciding on Tuesday, May 24. Several Texas and Houston-area races in the March 1 primary elections went to a runoff. Those races results are below. Results for the races we're following will start to...
Ask anyone stuck on an airplane waiting for a gate at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) if the Barbara Jordan Terminal is big enough, and you'll hear something like this:. "It's mind-boggling to me that Bergstrom has not grown as it's needed to. It's embarrassing," said Jon Lamb, a Florida resident...
Comments / 0