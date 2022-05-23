Bellville City Council, Special Meeting – May, 19, 2022

The City of Sealy discussed the possibility of adopting a master fee schedule for the city. The master fee schedule is in an effort to begin to collect a lot of fees that have been missed by the city as well as offset a lot of expenses that the city has been absorbing that should be passed on to developers as well as individuals that utilize city services. Before the creation/adoption of this master fee schedule, the city staff had to go and consult fee schedules associated with different services in the different departments of the city. With the creation of the master fee schedule, all fees will be easily available to all staff in all departments all the time.

SEALY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO