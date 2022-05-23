ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Board of License Commissioners

amherstma.gov
 3 days ago

REC'D: 5/20/22 4:16 pm. TOPICS: Call to Order; Public Comment; Licenses: Liquor License Transactions: Continued - Transfer of All-Alcohol Off-Premises License and Change of Location – Shilpa Enterprises, Inc.,...

www.amherstma.gov

amherstma.gov

Jones Library Design Subcommittee

RECEIVED: 5/25/2022 at 8:53 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Minutes (5-19-2022); Colliers Project Leaders (DiCarlo): Schedule Update, Budget/Construction Cost Estimate Update; Finegold Alexander Architects (Anselone): Design Update, Gender Inclusivity; Public Comment Evaluation Part 2 Planning; Possible Outreach Tools; Topics not Anticipated by Chair 48 Hours in Advance; Public Comment.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Board of Assessors

RECEIVED: 5/18/2022 at 11:16 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order; Richard Morse reads statement about remote meetings; Statement about meeting being recorded; Public participation; Approve Minutes from April 21, 2022; Approve Motor Vehicle Abatements reports; Sign Motor Vehicle Warrant to Collector, Notice to Commit to Accounting and Commitment Sheet for: 2021 Commitment #3; Principal Assessor Update; Verify date for next meeting; Executive Session; Approve/Deny Overvaluation; Approve/Deny Personal Exemptions; Adjourn Meeting.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Finance Committee and Town Council

REVISED: 5/24/22 at 11:57 am. RECEIVED: 5/24/22 at 7:19 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order, review agenda. FY23 Budget Review: overall budget review, questions, and discussion. FY23 Budget Review: General Government and Public Safety (Facilities, Police facility). FY23 Budget Review: Community Services (Public Health, Senior Center, Veterans). FY23 Budget Review: Inspections. FY23 Budget Review: overall budget recommendation and report process. Public Comment. Announcements and next agenda preview. Items not anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in advance.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Zoning Board of Appeals

RECEIVED: 5/5/2022 at 4:12 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: ROLL CALL: PUBLIC MEETING: PUBLIC HEARING: ZBA FY2022-11 – Fearing Sunset, LLC c/o Thomas R. Reidy, Esq. – Request a Special Permit to allow the construction of 2 apartment buildings and 4 duplex buildings, with a total of 17 residential units, including 2 affordable units, on an approximate 2.04 acre property, under Sections 3.01, 3.3211, 3.323, 5.10, 6.29, 10.38 of the Zoning Bylaw, located at 164 & 174 Sunset Avenue (Map 11C/Parcels 9 & 299), General Residence (RG) and Neighborhood Residence (RN) Zoning Districts. CONTINUED FROM APRIL 28, 2022 GENERAL PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: ELECTION OF OFFICERS: OTHER BUSINESS NOT ANTICIPATED WITHIN 48 HOURS: ADJOURN:
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Governance, Organization, and Legislation Committee of the Town Council

RECEIVED: 5/19/22 at 6:44 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Action Items: 2022 Race Amity Day Proclamation: Discussion & Vote; Finance Committee Appointment Recommendation: sufficiency of the applicant pool, selection guidance, finance: Discussion & Vote; Preservation of Structures of Historical Significance Bylaw: Discussion & Vote; Bylaw Concerning Deceptive Advertising Practices of Limited Services Pregnancy Centers: Discussion & Vote. Presentation and Discussion Items: Equity Lens Review Process, Review equity lens models and begin to discuss goals. General Public Comment. Minutes: Adoption of May 11, 2022, Minutes. Announcements. Next Agenda Preview. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

The Jones Library, Inc. Board of Trustees

RECEIVED: 5/19/2022 at 1:44 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order; Minutes; Public Comment; President's Report; Jones Library Building Project Report; North Amherst Library Project Update; Kestrel Land Trust Project Update; Annual Fund Report; Capital Campaign Report; FY22 Budget; Quarterly Report; Library Director Evaluation Forms; Mileage Reimbursement; Friends of the Library Report; Director's Report; Woodbury Fund Withdrawal Approval; Adjourn.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Disability Access Advisory Committee

RECEIVED: 5/23/2022 at 9:53 am. LIST OF TOPICS: ROLL CALL: ANNOUCEMENTS: GENERAL PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: NEW BUSINESS: 1. MAAB Variance Request – Leapfrog Programs – Request a MAAB variance to allow the use of an existing storage building as an emergency shelter without installing a ramp or providing an accessible approach to the entrance required by Section 25 of the MAAB Rules and Regulations, located at 89 North East Street (Map 15A/Parcel 29), associated to their nature after school program, under 521 CMR 24.00. OLD BUSINESS: OTHER BUSINESS NOT ANTICIPATED WITHIN 48 HOURS: APPROVAL OF MEETING MINUTES: ADJOURN:
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Community Resources Committee of the Town Council

4:30 PM: Zoning Bylaw – Article 2, Zoning Districts, Article 3, Use Regulations, and Article 16, FEMA Floodplain Overlay District. To see if the Town will vote to add Article 16, FEMA Floodplain Overlay District, to the Zoning Bylaw, amend Article 2, Zoning Districts, to add FEMA Floodplain Overlay District, and amend related sections of Article 3, Use Regulations, to regulate activities in the 100 year floodplain as shown on the Flood Insurance Rate (FIRM) Maps, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the administration of the National Flood Insurance Program; FIRM maps indicate areas that have a 1% chance of flooding in a given year; the purpose of the floodplain management regulations is to protect the public health, safety & general welfare & to minimize the harmful impacts of flooding upon the community.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Water Shut Off BAY RD Thursday, May 26, 2022

Department of Public Works will be shutting of the water to allow for the repair of a broken water service at 1210 Bay Rd, on Thursday, May 26th, 2022. Water will be turned off to all properties between 1174 Bay Rd and Elf Hill Rd. We expect to have the...
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Veterans Service Organizations of Amherst Announce Memorial Day Ceremony

When: Monday, May 30, 2022, at 9 a.m. start at Town Common, immediately followed by ceremony at War Memorial Pool. Where: Parade from Town Common, Ceremony at Amherst War Memorial Pool on Matoon St. Point of Contact: Steve Connor, connors@amherstma.gov. Annual day of remembrance honors those who died in military...
AMHERST, MA

