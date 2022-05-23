Board of License Commissioners

4:30 PM: Zoning Bylaw – Article 2, Zoning Districts, Article 3, Use Regulations, and Article 16, FEMA Floodplain Overlay District. To see if the Town will vote to add Article 16, FEMA Floodplain Overlay District, to the Zoning Bylaw, amend Article 2, Zoning Districts, to add FEMA Floodplain Overlay District, and amend related sections of Article 3, Use Regulations, to regulate activities in the 100 year floodplain as shown on the Flood Insurance Rate (FIRM) Maps, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the administration of the National Flood Insurance Program; FIRM maps indicate areas that have a 1% chance of flooding in a given year; the purpose of the floodplain management regulations is to protect the public health, safety & general welfare & to minimize the harmful impacts of flooding upon the community.

AMHERST, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO