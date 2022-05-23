ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Great Resignation Reaches Sarasota Region

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new survey from WalletHub shows Florida has the second highest resignation rates of every state in the union. Has the “Great Resignation” struck the greater Sarasota area? Business leaders say it has, and that companies will have to grow increasingly nimble to deal with the change....

Longboat Observer

Commissioner Vanessa Baugh hopes Manatee County residents embrace change

Change is hard. And change is hitting us here in Manatee County… hard. But it shouldn’t hurt like this. (The May 24) Manatee County Commission meeting was gut-wrenching — as I watched veiled and not-so-veiled — attacks of our County Administration and County Administrator, Dr. Scott Hopes. While the meeting was tough to endure, it was not surprising.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
SuncoastPost

Ringling Brothers’ Winter Quarters Shamefully Evicted by Sarasota County Commissioners (Part 4 of 4)

If you missed part one, get caught up HERE. If you missed part two, get caught up HERE. If you missed part three, get caught up HERE. The uniqueness, mystery, glamour, and sense of adventure the Ringling Brothers brought to my old hometown are all gone. And in their place, so many petty deed restrictions that in some neighborhoods, homeowners aren’t allowed to park a lowly pickup in front of their house or even paint their front door red, let alone rig up high wires or trapezes. Satin, sequins, and pink sawdust are history, replaced by couture resort wear and all manner of pretension.
SARASOTA, FL
L. Cane

The Fastest Growing Counties in Florida, According to the United States Census Bureau

According to the United States Census Bureau, more than 73% of counties in the United States experienced a "natural decrease" in 2021. The Bureau defines a natural decrease as occurring when there are more deaths than births in a population. In 2021, fewer births, an aging population, and the pandemic all contributed to an overall rise of natural decreases in many areas of the United States. Some states, like Delaware, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island saw all of their counties experience this type of decrease.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Florida Legislature approves property insurance package

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida House of Representatives on Wednesday gave final passage to sweeping property insurance legislation that creates a $2 billion reinsurance fund and rewrites rules on coverage denials and attorney fees, as lawmakers attempt to stabilize rising rates and insurer losses. The legislative package now...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Florida County Names New Park After Ron DeSantis

BRADENTON -- Manatee County Commissioners have decided to name a new park after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, but not without controversy. They voted 6-1 Tuesday to place DeSantis' name on a new park across from Kinnan Elementary School near Sarasota-Bradenton airport. Commissioner James Satcher said it was a tribute to...
BRADENTON, FL
Master Gardener Volunteer Community Grows in Sarasota, Manatee Counties

A vibrant Master Gardener Volunteer community in our area is excited to welcome new members to its ranks. A fresh class of graduates from UF/IFAS Extension offices in Manatee and Sarasota counties graduated on May 20 after 12 weeks of intense training. This combined “Class of 2022,” with more than 30 members, participated in both online and in-person classes focused on everything from plant identification and pathology to botany, soils, entomology, and more. The Master Gardener Volunteer program, launched in Florida in 1979 and administered by the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS), offers a route for individuals interested in gardening, landscaping and community service to help Extension agents deliver outreach, education and projects. Participants receive extensive, university-designed training on a range of locally focused issues, including sustainable growing, Florida-Friendly Landscaping™, and leadership skills. They then provide myriad volunteer services, from working with homeowners on irrigation and landscape issues to dispensing plant and pest advice. Through the years, some 5,000 Floridians have joined the ranks of Master Gardener Volunteer. To stay active in the program, members annually must contribute hours of volunteer service and receive continued training. Residents interested in joining the Master Gardener Volunteer program should contact the local county Extension office to request more information. In Sarasota County, call 941-861-5000 or email sarasota@ifas.ufl.edu. In Manatee County, call 941-722-4524 or email manatee@ifas.ufl.edu.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota remains No. 9 on Top 10 Best Places to Live list

Sarasota is an expensive place to live. City planners and commissioners are working on a plan to make housing more attainable to more people by drafting an amendment to the comprehensive plan. It’s expensive in large part because it’s a highly desirable place to be, a distinction reaffirmed by U.S....
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

SRQ DAILY May 24, 2022

"Beneva is the perfect person to kick off this Broadway Brunch series. June is Pride Month and we want to celebrate our vibrant LGBTQ+ community." - Sharon Carole, co-owner of Bijou Garden CafÃ©. [The Dish] Bust Your Belly with Gary’s Burger at the Rusty Bucket. Happy 20th...
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Manatee County Accepting Applications for Affordable Housing Advisory Board

Manatee County has seven openings for a citizens advisory committee that makes recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners on Affordable Housing Incentives. Board members review the established policies and procedures, ordinances, land development regulations and adopted local government comprehensive plan of the appointing local government and recommend specific actions or initiatives to encourage or facilitate affordable housing while protecting the ability of the property to appreciate in value.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Three local counties see high levels of COVID-19 spread, experts say

TAMPA, Fla. - Parts of the Tampa Bay area are now showing high levels of COVID-19 spread, a leading expert at USF Health said Tuesday. According to Dr. Jason Salemi, who analyzes COVID-19 data in Florida for USF Health, the CDC typically updates its weekly map of community COVID-19 spread on Thursdays, indicating areas of low, medium and high rates of infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckersasc.com

Florida pain physician, CEO convicted for $4.5M fentanyl scheme

Former CEO and owner of Sarasota (Fla.) Pain Associates Steven Chun, MD, 59, was found guilty of a more than $4.5 million fentanyl kickback and bribery scheme, the Justice Department said May 24. Dr. Chun was convicted on five separate counts of receiving kickbacks, the department said. He prescribed a...
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

