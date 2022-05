Happy Wednesday, folks. Hope you're well. Good morning to everyone but especially to... It rained all day in Dallas, and then Dallas rained 3-pointers all night on Golden State... and couldn't even be stopped by a leaky roof. The Mavericks drained 20 threes and held off a late Warriors charge in a 119-109 win to stave off elimination.

