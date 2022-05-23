ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Finance Committee and Town Council

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRECEIVED: 5/19/22 at 7:08 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order, review agenda. FY23 Budget Review: overall budget review, questions, and discussion. FY23: Budget Review: General Government. FY23 Budget Review: Conservation, Planning, and...

Board of Assessors

RECEIVED: 5/18/2022 at 11:16 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order; Richard Morse reads statement about remote meetings; Statement about meeting being recorded; Public participation; Approve Minutes from April 21, 2022; Approve Motor Vehicle Abatements reports; Sign Motor Vehicle Warrant to Collector, Notice to Commit to Accounting and Commitment Sheet for: 2021 Commitment #3; Principal Assessor Update; Verify date for next meeting; Executive Session; Approve/Deny Overvaluation; Approve/Deny Personal Exemptions; Adjourn Meeting.
AMHERST, MA
Zoning Board of Appeals

RECEIVED: 5/5/2022 at 4:12 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: ROLL CALL: PUBLIC MEETING: PUBLIC HEARING: ZBA FY2022-11 – Fearing Sunset, LLC c/o Thomas R. Reidy, Esq. – Request a Special Permit to allow the construction of 2 apartment buildings and 4 duplex buildings, with a total of 17 residential units, including 2 affordable units, on an approximate 2.04 acre property, under Sections 3.01, 3.3211, 3.323, 5.10, 6.29, 10.38 of the Zoning Bylaw, located at 164 & 174 Sunset Avenue (Map 11C/Parcels 9 & 299), General Residence (RG) and Neighborhood Residence (RN) Zoning Districts. CONTINUED FROM APRIL 28, 2022 GENERAL PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: ELECTION OF OFFICERS: OTHER BUSINESS NOT ANTICIPATED WITHIN 48 HOURS: ADJOURN:
AMHERST, MA
Amherst Housing Authority Board of Commissioners

RECEIVED: 5/19/2022 at 12:03 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: 1. Agenda Adoption/Changes a. Topics not reasonably anticipated 48 hours in advance of meeting2. Public Comments The Chair will recognize members of the public. When called on, please identify yourself by stating your full name and address. The Chair may need to curtail discussions in the interest of time as needed3. Approval of minutes 4. Financials Warrant Report b. Treasurers Report 5. Property Management Report Unit Vacancies b. Tenant Accounts Receivable.6. Leased Management Report PIC Report b. Voucher Management System Report. 7. Capital Projects 8. Executive Directors Report 9. Adjourn.
Conservation Commission

RECEIVED: 5/20/2022 at 11:22 am. LIST OF TOPICS: 7:00 PM Comments from the Chair (Jenn Fair) Director’s Report (Dave) 7:10 PM Land Management 7:30 PM Review and approve proposed Amendments to the Town of Amherst Bylaw Regulations promulgated by the Wetlands Protection section under the Town of Amherst General Bylaws (Article 3.31). Other Business - Issue Order of Condition 398-406 Northampton Road DEP#89-699 Correspondence Monitoring Reports Topics not reasonably anticipated 48 hours prior to the meeting Enforcement 0 Tuckerman Road Executive Session pursuant to G.L. c. 30A, Section 21(a)(3) to discuss strategy with respect to litigation if an open meeting may have a detrimental effect on the litigating position of the public body and the Chair so declares that having a discussion in open session would have a detrimental effect on the Town’s litigating position.
AMHERST, MA
Disability Access Advisory Committee

RECEIVED: 5/23/2022 at 9:53 am. LIST OF TOPICS: ROLL CALL: ANNOUCEMENTS: GENERAL PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: NEW BUSINESS: 1. MAAB Variance Request – Leapfrog Programs – Request a MAAB variance to allow the use of an existing storage building as an emergency shelter without installing a ramp or providing an accessible approach to the entrance required by Section 25 of the MAAB Rules and Regulations, located at 89 North East Street (Map 15A/Parcel 29), associated to their nature after school program, under 521 CMR 24.00. OLD BUSINESS: OTHER BUSINESS NOT ANTICIPATED WITHIN 48 HOURS: APPROVAL OF MEETING MINUTES: ADJOURN:
AMHERST, MA
The Jones Library, Inc. Board of Trustees

RECEIVED: 5/19/2022 at 1:44 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order; Minutes; Public Comment; President's Report; Jones Library Building Project Report; North Amherst Library Project Update; Kestrel Land Trust Project Update; Annual Fund Report; Capital Campaign Report; FY22 Budget; Quarterly Report; Library Director Evaluation Forms; Mileage Reimbursement; Friends of the Library Report; Director's Report; Woodbury Fund Withdrawal Approval; Adjourn.
AMHERST, MA
District 5 Open Councilor Hours

This month we will be joined by our new Director of CRESS, Earl Miller. You can come hear from Earl and ask any questions you might have about CRESS and the progress towards our new model of community safety. We will provide some quick updates on what is happening with the Council, but will reserve most of the time for conversation and questions. Registration required (see link). This meeting will be in the Webinar style, please raise your hand when you enter the webinar to be brought into the "room". If you have any questions, please reach out to devlingauthiera@amherstma.gov and bahl-milnes@amherstma.gov.
AMHERST, MA
Jones Library Design Subcommittee

RECEIVED: 5/25/2022 at 8:53 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Minutes (5-19-2022); Colliers Project Leaders (DiCarlo): Schedule Update, Budget/Construction Cost Estimate Update; Finegold Alexander Architects (Anselone): Design Update, Gender Inclusivity; Public Comment Evaluation Part 2 Planning; Possible Outreach Tools; Topics not Anticipated by Chair 48 Hours in Advance; Public Comment.
AMHERST, MA
Water Shut Off BAY RD Thursday, May 26, 2022

Department of Public Works will be shutting of the water to allow for the repair of a broken water service at 1210 Bay Rd, on Thursday, May 26th, 2022. Water will be turned off to all properties between 1174 Bay Rd and Elf Hill Rd. We expect to have the...
AMHERST, MA
Veterans Service Organizations of Amherst Announce Memorial Day Ceremony

When: Monday, May 30, 2022, at 9 a.m. start at Town Common, immediately followed by ceremony at War Memorial Pool. Where: Parade from Town Common, Ceremony at Amherst War Memorial Pool on Matoon St. Point of Contact: Steve Connor, connors@amherstma.gov. Annual day of remembrance honors those who died in military...
AMHERST, MA

