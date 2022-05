NORTH METRO ATLANTA — The Republican race for Georgia State House District 24 will head to a runoff, according to election results. Sheri Smallwood Gilligan received the most votes in the race, taking home 49.44% of the vote as of 11 p.m. Carter Barrett received 42% of the vote. Since Gilligan did not break the 50% threshold, she will have to face Barrett again in a June 21 runoff.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO