High gas prices affecting boaters in Alabama

NORTHPORT, Ala. ( WIAT ) — As gas prices continue to climb higher, the pain at the pump is not just affecting motorists. Boaters on Lake Tuscaloosa are also paying more to put gas in the tank.



The price for gas at Pier 43 Marina is $6.06 per gallon. The high prices are frustrating for boaters like Cheryl Michaels and Brooke Meissner, who both spent their Sunday boating with their families on Lake Tuscaloosa.



“It’s very frustrating, because it limits the amount of time you can spend on the water because you have a budget you have to stay within. Salaries haven’t gone up but gas prices have,” Michaels said.

Brooke Meissner agrees with Michaels, she says her family is making cuts in their budget to be able to afford to put gas in her pontoon boat.



“It’s pretty frustrating I guess, you have to think of other ways to make that adjustment in your budget. Maybe this week we will have chicken instead of steak,” said Meissner. “It makes us kind of sad because we can’t do everything we want to do.”



Meissner told CBS 42 that one of her biggest fears is possibly having to cancel summer vacations or not being able to put her boat on the water for the Memorial Day holiday.

The average cost to fill up a boat is between $90 and $120.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.