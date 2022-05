Daniel Defense, the manufacturer of the assault rifle used in the Uvalde school shooting in Texas, said Thursday it will not attend a convention this week in the state of the powerful National Rifle Association gun lobby. "Daniel Defense is not attending the National Rifle Association ("NRA") meeting due to the horrifying tragedy in Uvalde, Texas where one of our products was criminally misused," the company told AFP. "We believe this week is not the appropriate time to be promoting our products in Texas at the NRA meeting," it said.

TEXAS STATE ・ 52 MINUTES AGO