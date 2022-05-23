ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

VOTING ENDS TODAY! Brevard Zoo Nominated as One of the Best Zoos in North America

spacecoastdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – For the third year in a row, Brevard Zoo has been nominated as one of the best zoos in North...

spacecoastdaily.com

Comments / 1

Related
click orlando

🚣 Here’s the best time to take bioluminescence kayak tours

It’s bioluminescence time in Central Florida. You know, when some bodies of water in Brevard County glow at night. If you’re not familiar, you may be asking, “What’s bioluminescence?” Well, BK Adventure, which runs kayaking tours, says on its website that in the summer dinoflagellates (aquatic organisms) produce bioluminescence.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

LaPorte Farms Hosting Inaugural Live Ladybug Launch

Friends of LaPorte Farms Inc. will be hosting its Inaugural Live Ladybug Launch on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at LaPorte Farms, located at 7700 129th Street, off Roseland Rd. in Sebastian, Florida. Join the LaPorte Farms staff as they introduce their new outside butterfly...
SEBASTIAN, FL
mynews13.com

Brightline land purchase could indicate future Cocoa station down the tracks

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — For those hoping that future Brightline trains won’t just wiz on through Brevard County in between Orlando and West Palm Beach, the company is making multimillion dollar moves on the Space Coast. Records from the Brevard County Property Appraiser show the passenger train company...
COCOA, FL
veronews.com

‘Rock’ (and other music) around clock this weekend

A great range of music opens up this week throughout the area. First up, head north to Melbourne, where, on Friday, May 27, the Henegar Center opens its next big show – “We Will Rock You,” the big musical by Queen and Ben Elton. This is the show loaded with more than 20 hit songs by that iconic band, Queen, and its frontman Freddie Mercury. In fact, if you’re a lover of songs like “Another One Bites the Dust,” “We Are the Champions” and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” it’ll probably be hard to stay seated. This is called a “jukebox musical.” It uses a narrative to tell the story of some bohemians living in a distant future where differences are not celebrated and musical instruments are forbidden. Tickets range from $25 to $27. “We Will Rock You” runs May 27 to June 12 at the Henegar Center is at 625 E. New Haven Ave. Call 321-723-8698 or visit Henegar.org.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Updated Oceanridge pool home ‘has a great floorplan’

Theresa and Michael Annechino checked out quite a few places in Florida before buying the home at 1924 Ocean Ridge Circle at Oceanridge. Michael was a national sales manager early in his career and had lived in Vero Beach with his aunt and uncle at Vista Royale in the late 1980s, so he knew the town’s charm. When he and Theresa decided they wanted to move to Florida, he says they looked all over the state but kept coming back to Vero as the place they wanted to settle.
VERO BEACH, FL
centralfloridalifestyle.com

Best Beaches an Hour or Less Away from Central Florida

With spring semester about to end for children and students alike, many will be flocking to the beach in true Floridian fashion. While Central Florida itself isn’t sitting next to the shore, several great beaches are within an hour’s drive. Take a peek at this list to see your options for your future beach day this summer.
COCOA BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Vero Beach welcomes the City of Palm Bay as the First and Second Cities in The Country to Have an Emergency Overnight Shelter on Wheels for The Homeless

The Source in Vero Beach, under the leadership of Executive Director Anthony Zorbaugh, along with local community leaders, supporters and donors, officially opened the doors to the “new” Palm Bay Dignity Bus, now open every night to 16 needy people living on the streets of Palm Bay in need of a good night’s sleep. The Palm Bay Dignity Bus is a partnership, The Source, The City of Palm Bay and St. Vincent de Paul of St. Joseph’s Parish in Palm Bay. The Indian River County Dignity Bus was launched in March 2021 at an event hosted in part by the Indian River County Chamber of Commerce.
VERO BEACH, FL

