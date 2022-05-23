ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Will Zalatoris encouraged by runner-up finish at PGA Championship: ‘Matter of time’

By Mark Cannizzaro
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

TULSA, Okla. — If there’s ever a player who’s due to break through with a victory it’s Will Zalatoris, who was edged out in a playoff by Justin Thomas in Sunday’s final round of the 104th PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

The 25-year-old Zalatoris, who’s still seeking his first PGA Tour victory, has been at his best in major championships, with a runner-up at the 2021 Masters, a tie for sixth this year at Augusta, a tie for sixth at the 2020 U.S. Open, a tie for eighth at last year’s PGA and now Sunday’s PGA runner-up finish.

“I fought like crazy all day,’’ Zalatoris, who shot a 1-over-par 71 in regulation Sunday and was 1-under in the three-hole playoff, said. “Pretty proud of the result that I had. I think [Saturday] was really the day that looking back on it, I was pretty frustrated with (he shot 73).

“I’m obviously pretty proud to be sitting in this position considering Saturday, never thought I would have been standing here. I’m pretty excited where my game is at for sure and I know I’m going to get one. Just a matter of time.’’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WS82F_0fn1GW7D00
Justin Thomas (l.) shakes hands with Will Zalatoris.
Getty Images

Mito Pereira was pure class after losing the lead on the final hole when he hit his tee shot into the creek that runs down the left wide of the 18th fairway.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a7EAL_0fn1GW7D00 Mito Pereira’s water shot, meltdown on final hole costs him PGA Championship

“It’s not how I wanted to end up this week, but really good result,’’ the 27-year-old from Chile said. “Played really good. Today I was really nervous. I tried to handle it a little bit but it’s really tough. I thought I was going to win on 18, but it is what it is. We’ll have another one.

“I just played really good golf, three days. Get a little bit of experience for this fourth in the final group on a tough course that you have to hit it well. If not, you’re going to shoot 5-over. I just didn’t hit it really well today, and for next time, I’ll just be a little bit more prepared.’’

Zalatoris, who was playing in the group ahead of Pereira, sympathized with him, saying, “He played unbelievably well this week. This 18th hole is one of the toughest finishing holes in all of golf. Hats off to him for playing so well. He’s an incredibly solid player tee-to-green and on the greens, so he’s going to be a force to be reckoned with in the future.’’

Rory McIlroy is getting sick of this. His major championship drought, which dates back eight years, appears to be getting to the 33-year-old from Northern Ireland.

McIlroy, who started the week by taking the first-round lead with a 5-under-par 65, followed that by playing himself out of the lead — and contention — with a second-round 71 and a third-round 74.

On Sunday, McIlroy appeared on his way to another too-little-too-late rally, mounting a run with consecutive birdies on Nos. 2, 3, 4 and 5 to get to 2-under par for the tournament. That, however, is where the run ended as he parred his way on from No. 6 and finished 2-under for the day and the tournament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wnDM2_0fn1GW7D00
Rory McIlroy reacts during the last round of the PGA Championship Sunday.
Getty Images

When he was finished, McIlroy, usually one of the best interviews in the sport, declined to come into the interview area to speak to reporters and then, inside the locker room, blew past reporters seeking to speak to him.

It wasn’t a good look on the part of McIlroy, but it was an illustration of the rising temperature of his frustration level.

Talor Gooch, the only native of Oklahoma in the field this week, finished 1-over par for the tournament after a closing round of 2-under-par 68 Sunday, called the week “as good as I could imagine.’’

He called the week “the definition of golf,’’ adding, “The first three days, I hit it great and really didn’t get much out of my game. Today I hit it not very good at all and had best round of the week.

“That was a good way to end it. I just wish [Saturday] we could have gotten more out of the quality of play that I had.’’

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
New York Post

New York Post

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

