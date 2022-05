CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV/WJHG) - Update 9:22 a.m.:. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the tanker truck lost control during a downpour of rain around 5:16 a.m. Central Time. At that point, the truck and trailer slid down a ditch and detached causing it to overturn mostly in the ditch. A small fuel leak was found by first responders, and HazMat crews were called in to help contain the leak.

CALHOUN COUNTY, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO