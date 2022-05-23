One person hurt in shooting on North Sheridan Street in South Bend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 57 months in prison. 45-year-old Horia Malutan was sentenced in United States District Court following his plea of guilty to armed bank robbery. Malutan was sentenced to 57 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release. According to documents in the case, on Christmas Eve 2019, while armed with a deadly weapon, Malutan pushed aside an employee to force his way into a bank in Fort Wayne. Once inside the bank, Malutan ordered employees to lie face down on the ground, while continuing to threaten them. He subsequently exited the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO