ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worth County, IA

Worth Board to Consider Zoning Ordinance

By AJ Taylor
kiow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am by holding a public hearing on whether to declare Emergency Medical Services an essential service. The question is whether to bring all ambulatory services under a county umbrella. If the...

kiow.com

Comments / 0

Related
kiow.com

Winnebago Board to Discuss Road Projects

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am to work with Winnebago County Secondary Roads Engineer Scott Meinders concerning a gravel contract with the Lewis Heritage Farms. The county had been exploring less expensive gravel supplies for secondary roads. After two weeks of discussions in board meetings and a presentation by owner Riley Lewis last week, the board appears to be headed toward approving a $620,000 contract with Lewis Heritage Farms.
1230kfjb.com

Union Pacific to Close Duff Avenue Crossing

City Officials in Ames have announced that the Union Pacific Railroad will be closing the Duff Avenue railroad crossing from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, May 27th for emergency railroad repairs. There will be no access to the Duff Avenue tracks, and the sidewalks will be closed. Motorcyclists, bicyclists,...
AMES, IA
kjan.com

Don’t ignore speed limit signs, even if there are no workers in work zones

(Radio Iowa) -The first days of the summer travel season arrive this weekend and the Iowa Department of Transportation reminds that despite it being a holiday, drivers need to obey the rules in construction zones. Pete Hjelmstad, with the D-O-T’s Mason City office, says even though work crews will likely not be in those areas this weekend, you need to obey the posted speed limits. “Those speed limits, when those signs are up, whether people are there working or not, you need to slow down to that new speed limit,” Hjelmstad says. “As long as the sign is telling you to slow down, I don’t care if it’s 3 in the morning when you are working an overnight shift and you’re driving through a work zone with nobody there, or if it’s a Saturday and there’s a lane closure and there’s nobody working, you still need to slow down to that new speed limit.”
IOWA STATE
KEYC

Southern Minnesota voters cast their ballots

The City of North Mankato announced the three finalists Tuesday for the vacant city administrator position. Voters in Minnesota’s First Congressional District cast their ballots in a Special Primary Election Tuesday. Affordable housing coming to downtown Mankato. Updated: May. 24, 2022 at 12:12 AM CDT. The resolutions have passed...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worth County, IA
Government
County
Worth County, IA
Local
Iowa Government
kiow.com

Hancock County Economic Development Executive Director Jill Kramer w/Ryan Wagner-Corwith Memorial Day Celebration/Thursday May 26th

Newman Catholic Softball at Forest City 6:00 PM KIOW. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Baseball at West Hancock 7:30 PM KHAM. West Hancock Softball at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 7:30 PM KHAM. Tuesday, May 31st. Forest City Softball at North Iowa 6:00 PM KIOW. Osage Softball at West Hancock 6:00 PM KHAM. Wednesday, June 1st. North Iowa...
FOREST CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Court Of Appeals To Hear Oral Arguments In Northwest Iowa In Early June

Okoboji, Iowa — The Iowa Court of Appeals will be on the road early next month, hearing oral arguments in two cases, during a visit to northwest Iowa. According to the Iowa Court of Appeals website, the Court of Appeals will hear arguments on Thursday, June 2nd during the Chautauqua Conference at Arrowood Resort in Okoboji.
OKOBOJI, IA
kchanews.com

Howard-Winneshiek School District Selects High School Principal

The Howard-Winneshiek School District has hired a new high school principal. The school has announced that a contract has been offered to Lisa Dursky, currently the Middle School and High School ELL Instructor at Dubuque Community School District. She is also an Assistant Professor of Education at Clarke University, and Online Instructor for VIPKID.
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Worth Board#Union Townships
KIMT

Entertainment announced for RAGBRAI stop in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – For those who love live music, get ready to rock!. Guitarist Don Felder and the pop-rock band Sugar Ray will highlight the entertainment when RAGBRAI rolls into Mason City on July 27. In addition, there will also be performances from 90s rock and grunge cover band 13 on Seven, country/blues/funk/rock singer Danny Grause, and country singer and Iowa native Brad Morgan. Admission is free for all performances.
MASON CITY, IA
KDHL AM 920

New Hotel Being Proposed Near Iowa’s Historic Surf Ballroom

The area around the historic Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake is known as the "Surf District" and when there is a show going on there, the area is always hopping. With or without events happening, business is booming in the area, and to keep up with increased traffic, KIMT reports that two new restaurants are in the works this year. In addition, news broke this week on the launch of a feasibility study for the possible addition of a new boutique hotel.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
iastate.edu

Cash Rental Rates Rise Significantly across Iowa

AMES, Iowa – Stronger commodity prices and farmland values are leading to higher cash rents across most of the state. The most recent annual survey of cash rental rates for Iowa farmland showed that rates increased an average of 10.3% in 2022, to $256 per acre. This is the...
AMES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s Bizarre’: Southern Minnesota Ghost Town Still Attracting Summer Visitors

Originally published May 25 FORESTVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — It was once a thriving community in our state. Now, Forestville’s population is zero. But its buildings remain. In this week’s Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen takes us on a tour of a treasured ghost town in Fillmore County, near the Iowa border. — All across southern Minnesota, you’ll find hustling and bustling towns and then you’ll find one that’s the exact opposite. A quiet, little hamlet with no businesses, no traffic and no residents. Because Forestville doesn’t need a mayor, Matt Eidem is the town’s site manager. “It was a pretty prominent town because of its position on the stagecoach...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Clear Lake woman gets probation for meth and pot

MASON CITY, Iowa – Methamphetamine and marijuana mean probation for a Clear Lake woman. Denise Marie Back, 60, was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana-3rd or subsequent offense. Law enforcement says it...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Man May Have Set Olmsted County Speeding Record

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - An Iowa man may have set a speeding ticket record in Olmsted County last week. He was clocked at nearly 160 mph on Highway 52. According to the trooper’s citation, a car that was traveling “at a very high rate of speed” was spotted on southbound Highway 52 in Goodhue County around 10:30 pm May 19.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
kicdam.com

Rural Estherville Man Injured In Motorcycle Incident

Estherville, IA (KICD) — A man was injured while operating a towed motorcycle in rural Estherville on Tuesday. Emmet County Communications Center received a report about a motorcycle accident at 1:52 pm occurring in the 1500 block of 450th avenue with injuries unknown. Responding sheriff’s deputies determined that 74 year old John Cook of Estherville was driving a 2001 Kawasaki and being towed by another vehicle after the bike was disabled.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
kwayradio.com

Tripoli Woman Peed in Trash Can at Sumner Library

A Tripoli woman has been arrested for urinating near a trash can at the entrance of the Sumner library. Police were called to the library to view video from Saturday afternoon. The video shows a woman exit a van, walk straight to the trash can, look around, then pull her pants down and pee, before getting back into the van. The security cameras were able to get a clear view of the license plate, which allowed police to identify the woman as Robin Schares. Schares has been charged with 5th Degree Criminal Mischief- Urinating in Public.
TRIPOLI, IA
106.9 KROC

Chatfield Couple Charged With Stealing From Alzheimer Patient

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A rural Chatfield couple has been charged with stealing nearly $100,000 from a vulnerable adult. The felony theft cases were filed this week against 68-year-old Bruce and 66-year-old Deborah Amundson. They have been ordered to make their first court appearance in July. The criminal...
CHATFIELD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy