A Haverhill High School student was arrested this afternoon after reporting what, police and school officials say, was a false threat. Haverhill Police said it received a “report of a potentially armed student making threats,” but no weapons were found and one student was arrested. Typically, names of minors are not released. At about 12:45 today, school officials reported, the high school first learned of, what was described as, a “rumor” and “the high school immediately went into lockdown and Haverhill police responded appropriately.”

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO