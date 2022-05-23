ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

What The Heck Is Buc-ee’s? And Why Michigan Needs One

By Big Joe Pesh
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Have you ever experienced something so amazing that it changes your life forever?. When I moved to San Antonio, Texas I had that kind of magical moment at a place called Buc-ee's. What The Heck Is Buc-ee's?. From the outside it just looks like a gigantic gas station, but...

The Game 730 AM WVFN

Was Michigan Involved In The Civil War?

We usually hear about the “War Between the States” but only occasionally pinpointing Michigan. Michigan did indeed become involved, even though no battles took place here. Michigan sent many troops and generals – the most famous being Custer. Aside from Custer, among the generals were Elon J. Farnsworth, Byron Root Pierce, Orlando Metcalfe Poe, Israel Bush Richardson, and Orlando B. Willcox. Initially, Michigan governor Austin Blair wound up sending seven regiments to fight, when he was only asked for one.
MICHIGAN STATE
dbusiness.com

The Big Salad in Grosse Pointe Sold to Michigan Native and North Carolina Investor

The Big Salad, a fast casual restaurant chain launched in Grosse Pointe Woods in 2008, has been acquired by North Carolina entrepreneur Brent Sheena, including all nine current locations along with intellectual property rights to support future growth. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Sheena is an investor who...
98.7 WFGR

How Many GR Places Can You Identify In New ‘Pure Michigan’ Ad?

With gas prices rising, it looks like a stay-around-home summer, and a new 'Pure Michigan' ad features several local spots, can you nail them all?. The new thirty second Pure Michigan commercial, released last month, is called 'On The Streets' and features shots from Michigan's larger cities, mostly Grand Rapids and Detroit. But the video moves pretty quickly, so you have to keep a sharp eye out for some Grand Rapids scenes.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has the Third Most Overpriced City in the U.S.

It’s a wild ride for the housing market right now, and prices keep going up. Now that interest rates are also going up, chances are the market will finally cool off a little bit, but only time will tell if it makes a significant difference or not. I’m always watching the market, because I would like to buy my first home someday soon- or at least someday.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

A look at Michigan’s somewhat confusing gun laws

DETROIT – One thing is clear: Michigan’s gun laws are confusing. There are guidelines with exceptions upon exceptions, laws about different types of guns, contradicting laws about where guns can and can’t be carried, and there was even proposed legislation that, if passed, would have officially allowed people to legally carry concealed guns inside schools, churches and other pistol-free zones.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Michigan Couple Who Scammed Lottery Inspire New Film

Jerry and Marge Selbee of Evart, Michigan are the inspiration for an upcoming Paramount Plus film - 'Jerry & Marge Go Large' which will start streaming in June. This movie has some big names attached to it. Bryan Cranston will be playing Jerry Selbee and Marge Selbee will be portrayed by Annette Bening. Additional cast includes Rainn Wilson and Larry Wilmore.
EVART, MI
WNEM

Fastest-growing counties in Michigan

(Stacker) - Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting out, living someplace with a vibrant social scene might be a top priority. And for those whose careers have wound down after a lifetime of work, finding retirement-friendly communities is the goal—communities deemed to be safe, offer accessibility to medical resources and leisure activities in equal measure, and be affordable for those on a limited income.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Three Michigan vacation destinations you need to visit this summer

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan had three of its destinations make the list for top 150 things to do in the United States this summer. Travel Lemming, an online travel guide known for encouraging travelers to go “off the lemming path,” recently published the list. Among recommendations for trips to the historic Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona, Colorado’s Million Dollar Highway, and Seattle’s Fremont Solstice Parade, sits the following Michigan attractions.
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Does Michigan need to worry about jumping worms?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The jumping worm has made headlines in recent weeks. The invasive species, first found on American soil in the late 19th century, has been confirmed in 34 states and is slowly spreading, including in Michigan. So what do we know about this pint-sized pest?...
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Has an Official State Song — Can You Sing Along?

Michigan has an official state song, but in most cases, it is NOT the song we learned to sing in elementary school. Does anyone remember the words to that song?. The song "Michigan, My Michigan" was written by Douglas Malloch. This is the song we all learned in elementary school and were told it was the "state song". I hate to be the one to break the news -- but that song is NOT the official "state song".
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Michigan colleges experience nation’s worst spring enrollment dive, new report shows

College enrollment across Michigan plummeted 15% during the spring semester this year, dragged down by a 20% hit to four-year public universities, a new report shows. Spring enrollment across all sectors dropped to 360,220 students, a decrease of more than 62,000 from 2021 to this year, according to data released Thursday, May 26, by the National Student Clearinghouse.
MICHIGAN STATE
Eater

7 Recent Southeast Michigan Restaurant Openings to Know

So many openings, so little time. That’s why Eater Detroit keeps track of them here at the Opening Report. Know of a restaurant, bar, coffee shop, or bakery that should be added to this list? Send the details to detroit@eater.com. May 2022. DEARBORN HEIGHTS — A restaurant with the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Bring Me The News

Lutsen Mountains owner to buy Michigan ski resort

The owner of the Lutsen Mountains and Granite Peak ski areas plans to acquire the largest ski resort in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Charles Skinner announced Wednesday that he'd struck a deal to buy the Big Snow Resort, which spans over 1,000 acres. The Skinner family has operated alpine ski areas...
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Rural Michigan Struggles With High Suicide Rate

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a time to take stock of how we and the people around us are feeling. Lack of jobs and mental health facilities, combined with easy access to guns and alcohol has driven up suicide rates up north. Bridge Michigan's Report On Suicide In The...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Additional food benefits issued to Michigan families

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will still get an additional $95 in May to help lower the cost of groceries. The additional assistance will help 1.36 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Office. “Michiganders will...
MICHIGAN STATE
