Louisiana State

LDWF changes license dates

houmatimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced that recreational...

www.houmatimes.com

houmatimes.com

Coastal Partnerships Paves Way for Critical Wetland Restoration in South Louisiana

Energy partners, parish officials, and conservation partners gathered at the ConocoPhillips Coastal Wetlands office in Houma to discuss the importance of wetlands restorations and protections. The group also toured Raccourci Bay and Voss Canal project sites, two wetland restoration projects in Terrebonne Parish made possible through industry investments and state resources.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WWL

Louisiana sending $4.8 million in checks to some residents

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder announced that 27,125 Unclaimed Property checks totaling $4.8 million are being mailed out today following a data match to update addresses. Checks will be mailed to every parish in the state. "If you get a check in your mailbox from the...
LOUISIANA STATE
wgno.com

House Bill 37 could take away gun permits in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRROUD) — Soon you might not need a permit to carry a gun in Louisiana if certain House representatives have their way. But with mass shootings happening more often, some are concerned about this move. State lawmakers are working on making Louisiana a permitless carry gun...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana closer to removing Confederate-themed holidays

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two Confederate holidays would be erased from Louisiana law under legislation approved 4-2 Tuesday by a state Senate committee. The House-passed bill by Rep. Matthew Willard, a New Orleans Democrat, goes next to the full Senate. Neither Confederate Memorial Day nor the day honoring...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana tribes denied state recognition by Senate committee

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple Louisiana Native American Tribes took to the capitol Tuesday in hopes of becoming approved for state recognition. They met roadblocks that they’ve been faced with for years. Some members of the Senate Judiciary B Committee pushed the tribes towards getting federal recognition...
LOUISIANA STATE
wrkf.org

Louisiana leads nation in rate of mass shootings in 2022

In the first six months of 2022, Louisiana’s per capita rate of mass shootings has far outpaced any other state and is nearly six times the national average, according to the Gun Violence Archive. So far this year, Louisiana — which ranks 27th in population size — has experienced...
LOUISIANA STATE
News Break
Politics
roadsbridges.com

Louisiana officials narrow down possible Mississippi River bridge site

Louisiana state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) officials hope to cut the number of prospective sites for a new Mississippi River Bridge by the end of the month, sooner than anticipated. “We’re running a little ahead of the timeline that we initially set,” said spokesman Rodney Mallett.
LOUISIANA STATE
lsuagcenter.com

Finding blueberries in Louisiana just got easier

(05/23/22) BATON ROUGE, La. — You probably already know that Louisiana blueberries are in season, but where to find them has been a bit of a mystery — until now. Many consumers already know of local growers, farmers markets, roadside stands or grocery stores where you can buy local produce, but there are also some websites that can help you find it.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

LDWF agents arrest two boaters for DWI on south Louisiana waterways

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested two men for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) in St. Mary and St. Martin parishes on May 21. Agents arrested Jonathon Landry, 37, of Morgan City, and Jules Joiner, 25, of Pierre Part, for DUI. Agents also...
MORGAN CITY, LA

