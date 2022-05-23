LDWF changes license dates

Energy partners, parish officials, and conservation partners gathered at the ConocoPhillips Coastal Wetlands office in Houma to discuss the importance of wetlands restorations and protections. The group also toured Raccourci Bay and Voss Canal project sites, two wetland restoration projects in Terrebonne Parish made possible through industry investments and state resources.
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder announced that 27,125 Unclaimed Property checks totaling $4.8 million are being mailed out today following a data match to update addresses. Checks will be mailed to every parish in the state. "If you get a check in your mailbox from the...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRROUD) — Soon you might not need a permit to carry a gun in Louisiana if certain House representatives have their way. But with mass shootings happening more often, some are concerned about this move. State lawmakers are working on making Louisiana a permitless carry gun...
BATON ROUGE, LA. – Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder announced that 27,125 Unclaimed Property checks totaling $4.8 million are being mailed out today following a data match to update addresses. Checks will be mailed to every parish in the state. "If you get a check in your mailbox...
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two Confederate holidays would be erased from Louisiana law under legislation approved 4-2 Tuesday by a state Senate committee. The House-passed bill by Rep. Matthew Willard, a New Orleans Democrat, goes next to the full Senate. Neither Confederate Memorial Day nor the day honoring...
Louisiana Woman Charged with Misappropriating Veteran’s Funds. Louisiana – On May 23, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Sloane Signal-Debose, age 51, a resident of Slidell, was charged on May 23, 2022 with misappropriating funds from a veteran while Signal was the veteran’s fiduciary. Signal...
Louisiana Fishing License Changes Coming in 2022 Including License Now Needed for all Crabbing. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries have made some changes to hunting and fishing licenses in the state, including a new requirement for a licenses for crabbing. Two changes that will likely...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple Louisiana Native American Tribes took to the capitol Tuesday in hopes of becoming approved for state recognition. They met roadblocks that they’ve been faced with for years. Some members of the Senate Judiciary B Committee pushed the tribes towards getting federal recognition...
In the first six months of 2022, Louisiana’s per capita rate of mass shootings has far outpaced any other state and is nearly six times the national average, according to the Gun Violence Archive. So far this year, Louisiana — which ranks 27th in population size — has experienced...
Louisiana has gained nearly half a million residents since the 1980s, and now Google Earth has a tool that lets users see just how their communities have changed over the last few decades. The Google Earth Engine's Timelapse feature shows satellite snapshots of areas across the globe from 1984 through...
Former State Police Col. Kevin Reeves' reached a deal to avoid contempt charges from a House committee if he turns over subpoenaed journal entries by 4 p.m. Friday that may include information on the brutal beating death of Ronald Greene by troopers in 2019. Reeves' attorney Lewis Unglesby said his...
Louisiana's Legislature is poised to pass a bill that would allow adults 21 and older to carry a concealed gun without requiring a permit or training. Oil City Republican Rep. Danny McCormick's House Bill 37, which has already won House approval, was advanced by the Senate Judiciary C Committee Tuesday on a 4-2 vote.
Louisiana state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) officials hope to cut the number of prospective sites for a new Mississippi River Bridge by the end of the month, sooner than anticipated. “We’re running a little ahead of the timeline that we initially set,” said spokesman Rodney Mallett.
(05/23/22) BATON ROUGE, La. — You probably already know that Louisiana blueberries are in season, but where to find them has been a bit of a mystery — until now. Many consumers already know of local growers, farmers markets, roadside stands or grocery stores where you can buy local produce, but there are also some websites that can help you find it.
Shreveport, LA – According to the state officials, Governor Edwards released the following statement:. “Moody’s most recent upgrade is yet another step in the right direction for Louisiana’s financial outlook. When I came into office, we were facing a huge fiscal cliff and unstable finances. By working...
Investigated historic sites that commemorate Black history in Louisiana using data from the National Register of Historic Places. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested two men for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) in St. Mary and St. Martin parishes on May 21. Agents arrested Jonathon Landry, 37, of Morgan City, and Jules Joiner, 25, of Pierre Part, for DUI. Agents also...
BATON ROUGE, La. - State lawmakers advanced four bills that are aimed at curbing penalties for marijuana possession, the latest effort to soften Louisiana’s historically harsh stance on the drug. The proposals, referred Tuesday to the full Senate by the Senate’s Judiciary C committee, are aimed at those who...
Comments / 0