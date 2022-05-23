ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a Target money saving expert – exact days you should shop to get the best deals on specific items

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pM1PV_0fn1EQtH00

A TARGET expert has revealed secret tips that will make your shopping experience better for your wallet.

One of the easiest ways to save money when shopping at Target is to plan ahead and pick the day you’re heading out to the store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e4PcH_0fn1EQtH00
Planning ahead before you shop at Target might save you some money on certain products Credit: Getty

Most Targets will mark down certain departments on a given day for clearance. If you know the schedule, you’ll be able to pinpoint when to get the best deals.

You might get better deals on clearance electronics on Mondays, for instance. Or on sporting goods on a Tuesday.

According to Christy Palmer, founder of the All Things Target blog here is a schedule for deals that works at most Target.

  • Monday: Electronics, accessories, kids’ clothing, books, baby, stationery
  • Tuesday: Domestic goods, women’s clothing, pets, market (food items)
  • Wednesday: Men’s clothing, health & beauty, diapers, lawn & garden, furniture
  • Thursday: Houseware, lingerie, shoes, toys, sporting goods, decor & luggage
  • Friday: Auto, cosmetics, hardware, jewelry

Another thing to look out for is price adjustments. There might be a moment where you buy a product you’ve been wanting for ages, only to see it go on sale the next day.

“Well, at Target, you can get the difference between what you paid and the new sale price refunded,” said Palmer.

If an item you bought goes on sale within 14 days of purchase you can bring your receipt and Target will adjust the price for you.

However, some exclusions do apply so be sure to read Target’s policy before requesting a price adjustment.

You can also shop on Amazon to save money at Target as it is one of the retailers on the website with a price match guarantee.

There are some rules and restrictions with this as well, but generally, Target will match the lower price from select online or local retailers.

Lastly, it’s also best to know the clearance codes when items get marked down.

“First, items will get marked down to 15 percent or 30 percent off, then to 50 percent off and finally end up at 70 percent off,” said Palmer.

Clearance items should be marked down in red or yellow, she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d5H8s_0fn1EQtH00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O8dtB_0fn1EQtH00

“Check the number in the upper-right corner of the price tag,” said Palmer. “If it says ’70,’ it’s been marked down to 70 percent off.

Once a price ends at $0.04, this usually means it has reached its lowest markdown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZULIr_0fn1EQtH00
Monday is a good day to buy electronics while Tuesday might be better to buy women's clothing Credit: Getty

