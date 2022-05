SHENANDOAH, May 25 — When Mt. View senior Jaden Click hit an RBI-single in the top of the first to put the visitors up 1-0, it would be the last lead the Generals would have during Wednesday’s rescheduled quarterfinal matchup. The Page County Panthers answered back with three runs in the first and two runs in the second en route to an 8-5 win in the first round of the Bull Run District baseball tournament.

PAGE COUNTY, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO