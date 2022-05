It's been 232 days since we last hit 70° in Spokane. About 7.5 months! And after such a long wait, it might finally be over by Thursday afternoon. We had a chance to hit 70° on Wednesday, but the afternoon sunbreaks were too little too late, and we ended the day at 65°. The clouds will be back again on Thursday, but an even stronger push of warm air should be able to overcome the clouds and finally launch us into the mid-70s!

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO