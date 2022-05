PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Congressman Michael Guest hosted a meet and greet in Philadelphia earlier this evening. Guest is currently serving his second term in the House and is looking to keep his support going as the Primary Election draws closer. He spoke about current political issues including increased gas prices and Roe v Wade. He also spoke about how frequently people forget about Primary Elections because of the time of year they take place. Guest stressed the importance of people getting out and getting to the polls or even voting absentee.

