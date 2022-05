FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the second-straight year, Bogle Park will be hosting a Super Regional. No. 4 Arkansas and No. 18 Texas will meet in Fayetteville with a trip to the Women’s College World Series on the line. Game one is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2. Friday’s game is slated for 5:30 p.m. on ESPN, and Saturday’s game info, if necessary, will be announced at a later time. The Razorbacks are seeking their first-ever trip to Oklahoma City.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 22 HOURS AGO