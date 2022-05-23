ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EYEYE

By Margaret Farrell
Lykke Li has a master’s in sadness—“I’ve always had a broken heart since I was a kid,” she recently said. Her music is a companion to sorrow in the same way the sun is a companion to the morning, and on her latest record EYEYE, the Swedish romantic continues her studies...

