Runaway bull injures 6 at Northern California rodeo

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Stock photo of a rodeo bull rider. A bull jumped a fence and escaped an arena at a popular Northern California rodeo on Friday, May 20, 2022, injuring six people before he was captured nearly a half-mile away.

REDDING, Calif. — A bull jumped a fence and escaped an arena Friday night at a popular Northern California rodeo, injuring six people before he was captured nearly a half-mile away.

Video from the Redding Rodeo shows the bull bucking its rider and jumping the fence during the final section of the night’s bull riding event, KCRA-TV reported.

“The rodeo announcer immediately activated the emergency response plan,” Redding Rodeo officials stated on social media.

None of the injuries reported were classified as serious, KRCR-TV reported.

Jordan Greco, 15, told the Redding Record Searchlight that the bull’s horns clipped his leg.

“Getting hit by a bull was an experience,” Greco told the newspaper.

“To be honest I didn’t feel it at the time because my adrenaline was pumping, and I had to make split-second decisions,” he added.

Five people were wounded in the arena after the bull jumped into the grandstand, then ran into the contestant parking lot, KRCR reported.

According to KCRA, the bull was captured by rodeo livestock professionals almost half a mile away at the Sundial Bridge but injured a sixth person - a woman walking near the bridge - before he was apprehended.

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage

