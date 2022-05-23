Killing Nothing

By now, you would be forgiven for being skeptical of, if not outright exhausted by, the entire concept of NFTs, the cryptocurrency-adjacent digital vouchers that took over the art world last year and quickly infiltrated the music industry. In March 2021, the album heralded as the first to be released as a non-fungible token was Kings of Leon’s barrel-scraping When You See Yourself—and people who bought the shiny new digital widget got their actual copies of the record as, guess what, old-fashioned MP3s and vinyl records. Snoop Dogg announced that his newly acquired Death Row Records, a hip-hop brand venerable enough for the Super Bowl halftime show, would become the first NFT label. Ozzy Ozbourne fans bought CryptoBatz NFTs, only for hackers to take a bite out of them; Mr. Baby Got Back himself, Sir Mix-A-Lot, even released a series of Bit Butts NFTs, to benefit—no kidding—colorectal cancer awareness.
