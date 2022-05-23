ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Killing Nothing

By Mehan Jayasuriya
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Call it what you will–rappity-rap, boom-bap, or “real” hip-hop–but it’s clear that back-to-basics street rap is enjoying something of a renaissance, thanks in large part to the ascension of Griselda Records. Of course, this style of music never really went away—rappers like Boldy James have been carrying the torch in the...

pitchfork.com

Pitchfork

Entitled

At the beginning of his career, Hodgy was an able foil. Odd Future was a collective full of rap hellions intent on pushing boundaries as often as they pushed clothing covered in cats, but even within that hectic framework, Hodgy’s voice was always recognizable. The higher register of his voice stuck out next to the deeper rasps of Tyler, The Creator and Domo Genesis, giving each verse a sense of urgency, even if his bars weren’t particularly impressive. Much of the thrill of verses like his Tumblr-referencing breakthrough on “Sandwitches” or the first lines of “Loaded”—a standout from he and producer Left Brain’s duo MellowHype—came from the slickness of his words, how they’d contrast with the richer timbres of his collaborators or the spacey beats of the production.
Pitchfork

LIVE A LITTLE

Sam Gendel is at the vanguard of what might be called the Adult Swim-ification of jazz. Like the late night cable block, which has its own formidable music history, the saxophonist’s compositions are both glitchy and luxurious, written for sporadic, needy attention spans raised on the internet. Almost ambient and always restless, Gendel’s music has roots in hip-hop, forefronting boom-bap beats more often than triplets or free-jazz clatter. His approach coolly rejects candlelit supper clubs and university classrooms; his videos are irreverent, funny, and disjunctive with the genre’s ordinary contexts, featuring the composer cruising in a lowrider or eating a banana. As one fawning YouTube user commented, “This is so avant-garde that it’s circled right around and become a sketch show skit.”
Pitchfork

How NFTs Are Shaping the Way Music Sounds

By now, you would be forgiven for being skeptical of, if not outright exhausted by, the entire concept of NFTs, the cryptocurrency-adjacent digital vouchers that took over the art world last year and quickly infiltrated the music industry. In March 2021, the album heralded as the first to be released as a non-fungible token was Kings of Leon’s barrel-scraping When You See Yourself—and people who bought the shiny new digital widget got their actual copies of the record as, guess what, old-fashioned MP3s and vinyl records. Snoop Dogg announced that his newly acquired Death Row Records, a hip-hop brand venerable enough for the Super Bowl halftime show, would become the first NFT label. Ozzy Ozbourne fans bought CryptoBatz NFTs, only for hackers to take a bite out of them; Mr. Baby Got Back himself, Sir Mix-A-Lot, even released a series of Bit Butts NFTs, to benefit—no kidding—colorectal cancer awareness.
Stereogum

Glorilla And The Art Of The Underground Rap Hit

By all rights, Future should’ve fallen the fuck off long ago. It’s not that Future is old or that he’s been famous for a long time. It’s that Future came in with a sound that changed the world, evolved his persona and his aesthetic, and then finally fell into a rut where he’s been repeating himself for, what, half a decade? Over the course of pop history, artists tend to lose relevance when they fall into that kind of rut. But that doesn’t seem to happen anymore. Future is bigger than he’s ever been. In the past year, he’s racked up two #1 pop hits — one on a Drake song, one with Drake on his song. This is how things go now. The A-list is fully ossified, and the people at the top of the game are not especially interested in letting newer artists threaten those spots — at least unless those new artists are just lesser versions of the already-famous artists, like how Jack Harlow is a distant echo of Drake. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Sometimes, it’s not that way.
Pitchfork

Listen to Owijo’s “BEACH BLONDE”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Owijo hails from Hawaii, and you can hear it in his music. The oceanic production of “BEACH BLONDE,” a standout track from his recent album BELAC, pounds your eardrums with its stuttering drums and backmasked vocals. While the vastness of this sound feels indebted to Clams Casino, Owijo’s style feels entirely sui generis. He approaches the beat with an improvisatory touch, and depending on the way he feels, he’ll drop a few lines or simply hum along to the melody. In the lyrics you can decipher, he moves from detailing intimate memories of getting stoned by the beach to meditating on the loss of his twin brother. But honestly, the best moments of the song are the abstract vocalizations that wash over you like waves. Jump in.
Pitchfork

Nipsey Hussle Cannabis Documentary Released: Watch

Nipsey Hussle is the subject of a new documentary that’s out now. The Marathon (Cultivation) focuses on his work with his brother Samiel Asghedom, developing their Marathon OG cannabis strain. It arrives ahead of the June 18 opening of The Marathon (Collective), a cannabis retail store in Los Angeles. Watch The Marathon (Cultivation) in full via YouTube below.
Pitchfork

New David Bowie Film Moonage Daydream Gets First Trailer: Watch

The first trailer for Moonage Daydream, a new film about David Bowie that is neither biopic nor documentary, is here. Footage shows Bowie emerging on-stage in the Ziggy Stardust era, before a Bowie voiceover recites a passage from Mr. Rice’s Secret, a film in which he starred in 1998: “It’s what you do in life that’s important, not how much time you have,” he says over rousing music. Watch the trailer for the “cinematic odyssey” below.
#Griselda Records
Pitchfork

Vangelis, Oscar-Winning Composer, Dies at 79

Vangelis—the composer who scored Blade Runner, Chariots of Fire, and many other films—has died, Reuters reports, citing the Athens News Agency. A cause of death was not revealed. Vangelis was 79 years old. Born Evángelos Odysséas Papathanassíou, Vangelis was largely a self-taught musician. He found success in Greek...
Pitchfork

How Kendrick Lamar Made “Die Hard,” According to Collaborators Blxst and Amanda Reifer

When Kendrick Lamar dropped his latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers on May 13, fans across the country sat online clicking refresh on browsers and frantically pulling up streaming apps. The list of people eagerly awaiting Kendrick’s sprawling, double-disc follow-up to his Pulitzer Prize–winning album Damn. included at least two of the collaborators who worked with him: Amanda Reifer and Blxst, the vocalists appear on “Die Hard,” a sun-kissed R&B jam that belies its heavy-hearted ruminations on trust, love, and personal demons.
XXL Mag

Boosie BadAzz Misidentifies Texas School Shooter in Homophobic Twitter Post

Boosie BadAzz is trending after he made a homophobic post misidentifying the Texas elementary school shooter. This morning (May 25), Boosie tweeted a photo that has been proven by fact checkers to not be 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. Authorities have identified the real Ramos as being responsible for killing at least 19 students and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday (May 24).
Pitchfork

Two Shell Share Video for New Song “Pods”: Watch

Two Shell is a London dance music and hyperpop duo who released the new single “Home” earlier this year. Today, they’ve returned with a music video for the new single “Pod” that features the duo. Watch it below. The new song was released via Two...
Pitchfork

Tony Shhnow Shares Video for New Song “Keep in Touch”: Watch

Tony Shhnow has shared the video for new song “Keep in Touch.” Produced by Jaimoe, it’s the second single from the Atlanta rapper’s upcoming project Reflexions—due June 9. Watch the Jelani Miller–directed clip below. Earlier this month, Tony Shhnow dropped the project’s Zelooperz-assisted lead...
Pitchfork

Beach House Perform “Superstar” on Colbert: Watch

Beach House appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday (May 19) to perform “Superstar” from their recent LP Once Twice Melody. Watch it happen below. Stephen Colbert returned to his show his week after dealing with a “recurrence of COVID-19.” Beach House released their eighth album, Once Twice Melody, in February, four years after its predecessor 7. They have since been in the studio with Kanye West for undisclosed purposes. Earlier this month, Beach House announced that they’d written their first film score, for Netflix’s Along for the Ride, an adaptation of a 2009 Sarah Dessen novel.
Pitchfork

The Echoing Shell

Dean Spunt and John Wiese have spent their careers pushing and prodding at punk music from different angles. As one half of No Age, Spunt imbues old-school punk rock with the sublime, layering his Ramones-y songs with shimmering walls of distortion until they become heavenly, larger-than-life anthems. Wiese takes an uglier path, creating harsh noise under his own name and churning out teeth-gnashing grindcore with his shapeshifting group Sissy Spacek. Though their approaches may differ, both artists have found invigorating ways to toy with the limits of their genres, reconfiguring them into beautiful, bizarre new shapes and becoming godfathers of L.A. DIY in the process.
Pitchfork

“Wicked”

Last year, VNTAGEPARADISE released The Parable of the Sensei, a maximalist indie rock collage. Equally indebted to Yves Tumor and Kele Okereke, the rock that the Nigerian shapeshifter makes is bright and twitchy—think Gang of Four on Adderall. His latest single, “Wicked,” starts out as a straight-forward post-punk number. He starts by spitting lyrics fast over rapid guitar and a tight rhythm section, and around twenty seconds in, things get weird. Suddenly all the instrumentation disappears, and VNTAGEPARADISE whispers as if he’s summoning a demon. After that brief gothic spell, we are thrust back into Guitarland, and VNTAGEPARADISE is calling himself the “the Angel Tenshi.” The rest of the song jitters in a stop-and-start manner—it feels like being taken around a battered landscape in a jalopy operated by someone who thinks they might just be God. It’s the type of frenetic, loose pop music that can convert a rigid skeptic into a diehard believer. Just get in and let him take you anywhere.
Pitchfork

Communion

Growing up, Sister Ray’s Ella Coyes never spoke Michif, the language of their Métis heritage. Through colonization and devaluation, the language and many Métis traditions are endangered now. But what Coyes did have to link them to their culture was music. The Métis fiddle tradition and its accompanying jigs, passed down through generations, were the earliest musical expressions that Coyes ever felt connected to. In a 2018 interview, they said it taught them to value music as a communal celebration rather than a place of authority. In writing their own music, a style of indie folk more comparable to Big Thief than to traditional fiddle music, they explained, “That I didn’t feel silenced [is a celebration]. It gave me a lot of power that I had lost.”
Pitchfork

Nervous at Night

At 22, Pasadena songwriter Charlie Hickey sits astride the chain-link fence between youth and adulthood. His debut EP, Count the Stairs—released on Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory imprint—positioned him as the next existential soft-rock wunderkind in the Bridgers family tree, not far from regular collaborators Christian Lee Hutson and Harrison Whitford. But Hickey forgoes their gritty melancholy: Nervous at Night, his debut full-length, lingers in the occasionally too-twee space between bedroom and pop as he navigates the travails of growing up.
Pitchfork

The Obsessive World of Digital Music Collectors

Almost everyone I know who has ever kept a collection of digital music—that is, a folder full of music files on a hard drive—can point to a specific extinction-level event in their life that decimated their carefully curated library to the point of no return. A fried old Windows desktop computer, a melted laptop hard drive, a stolen iPod. As someone who’s accumulated nearly 50,000 digital tracks over the past three decades, each time I heard one of these traumatic tales, I felt the person’s pain. Viscerally.
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

