Mint Hill, NC

Obituary For Homer Daniel “Danny” Sasser, Jr.

By Staff Writer
The Mint Hill Times
The Mint Hill Times
 3 days ago
MINT HILL, NC – Homer Daniel “Danny” Sasser, Jr., of Mint Hill, NC, passed away peacefully at home on May 3, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was 81 years old. Born February 27, 1941, in Charlotte, NC, Danny was a loving Christian husband, father...

Comments / 0

