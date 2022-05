MINT HILL, NC – Independence’s 9th-seeded girl’s soccer team began climbing its way up the 4A-West championship playoffs Monday night when the Lady Patriots opened play in the state playoffs with a 3-0 victory over visiting Ragsdale.Coach Andrew Skimko said, “When we came out we were pretty nervous. We missed a lot of passes and couldn’t get any shots on frame. At halftime we reset everybody. The players had their goal and in the second half we came out much better. We connected passes, charged for everything, and were just able to play our game a little bit better. We got our nerves worked out in the first half and our players made sure we won the game.”Senior Aleisha Lamb scored two of Indy’s three goals. On her first score, the senior made three hard runs down the left sideline, but her shots were a little off. On her third run, she said, “I cut and just hoped for the best. I kicked it and had no idea it would go over, but it went in.” The goal gave the Lady Patriots the lead 1-0 with 15 minutes left to play in the game.

MINT HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO