Planting, Farmer’s Almanacs And The Moon

CHARLOTTE – The “Old” Farmer’s Almanac has been around for 230 years and the “New” Farmer’s Almanac for 204 years. Both claim an 80% – 85% accuracy rate for their predictions. The predictions are determined by combining solar science, lunar activity, and meteorology. Their planting calendars help you pick the best...
WAXHAW, NC – South Charlotte Dog Rescue is pleased to present Turtle for immediate adoption. “Meet Turtle, a sweet and perfectly medium-sized, 7-month-old beagle mix. He is nearly full-grown and will likely stay under 40 pounds. Turtle is an amazing little man with a great personality. He loves to play with his doggie friends and human friends – the big ones and the little ones. He makes a wonderful work-at-home companion and sleeps great at night. He is doing great with potty training and desperately wants to find his forever family to snuggle up with on the couch for a head scratch or a belly rub. Being a beagle mix, Turtle would love to have a fenced-in yard, so he can follow his nose & explore the world through smell. If you are interested in meeting Turtle, head over to www.southcharlottedogrescue.com and put in an application. He told me that he would LOVE to meet you.”
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Temperatures in the Charlotte area dropped into the 70s this week, but it won't be long until the Carolinas are back in the 80s this weekend and the 90s next week. By now, most folks have turned on the air conditioning, which can drive up your...
North Carolina entrepreneur Brent Sheena is buying The Big Salad from founder and CEO John Bornoty, according to a company press release. Details of the deal, which includes management and support of nine locations in Michigan and Texas, along with intellectual property rights to support future growth, were not disclosed.
Have you found the fairies in Hendersonville, NC? Bullington Gardens in Hendersonville, NC, just a little over an hour north of Greenville, SC has an adorable fairy garden over the summer. And it’s free. What could be cuter than finding fairies in the woods? Finding them in a beautiful...
MINT HILL, NC – Did you know that the Chamber of Commerce offers multiple opportunities for its members to network and connect outside of the working day?. One of those opportunities is Coffee Connections, and it’s held from 8:00 am – 9:00 am the first Friday of every month. “Coffee connections is an opportunity for members to gather at a local Chamber Member’s business to network before business hours,” shares Executive Director Paige McKinney. “We recognize that sometimes it’s difficult for single business owners to leave their company at lunch to attend our luncheon, so we like to provide opportunities before and after business hours to keep them connected and engaged.”
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Dr. Veena Rao, an ophthalmologist and cataract surgeon from Charlotte Eye Ear Nose and Throat Associates visited Charlotte Today to help us understand what cataracts are and what you can do if you develop them.
Hans Kissle makes a variety of fresh prepared foods for supermarkets and foodservice customers throughout the US. Since first opening in Massachusetts in 1984, the company has since expanded to over 700 unique items, including premium entrees, delicatessen salads, side dishes, quiches and other great tasting, and fresh ready-to-eat foods.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's time for another yoga workout with Kara McConaghy from Yogate4EliteAthletes. These are great stretches to do if you have an office job where you're sitting all day. These exercises will help prevent sciatica issues and lower back pain. Sciatica refers to pain that radiates along the path of the sciatic nerve, which branches from your lower back through your hips and buttocks and down each leg. Typically, sciatica affects only one side of your body. Certain stretches may provide some relief for people experiencing sciatica-related pain. Anecdotally, most people with sciatica do find that stretching helps relieve pain. However, anyone with this symptom should speak with a doctor before doing any stretching exercises to avoid further injury. Let’s get started. First you need an armless office chair or something similar.
Hans Kissle Company, a fresh foods manufacturer will build a $42.2 million manufacturing facility in Raleigh’s Apple Creek Corporate Center. “North Carolina’s agricultural and manufacturing legacy continues to attract growing companies to counties like Gaston,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Our skilled workforce and great quality of life are key ingredients for our thriving manufacturing industry.”
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – With the price of gas pushing close to $5 a gallon in some parts of the Tri-County, nonprofit leaders say families are having to choose between buying groceries and filling up their cars. Hope of Rock Hill says its seeing a 30% increase...
CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - At 4 p.m. on Wednesday, an iconic restaurant in China Grove opened back up after being closed for two years due to the pandemic. The Stag & Doe on Highway 29 is a local landmark and one that many people have been missing. “My dad,...
MINT HILL, NC – Throughout this series, there were many covered topics. It is only natural to tie it all together, so we all can understand the best way to protect our pearly whites. We only have one chance to keep our adult teeth healthy, so why not put the necessary effort to protecting them? A common saying in dentistry is “you don’t have to brush and floss all of your teeth, just the ones you want to keep.” There is some truth in this, and we want to equip you with the knowledge and habits to keep as many teeth so you can smile and chew with confidence. Here are the top ways to protect your smile:
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As experts warn about a possible recession, you may want to think twice before jumping off the company ship. The Great Resignation is still in full swing. Just last month, about four million workers left their jobs. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Delta 9 THC is one of more than 120 variations of cannabis. Last week, a Lakeshore Middle School student was charged after school officials say she brought Delta 9 THC gummies to campus. School officials say some kids took the gummies and required hospitalization. At Blue Flowers stores across Queen City, there are many […]
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — To help better ensure public safety at its Riverbend Access Area, Duke Energy says it will begin “actively managing” parking during weekends and holidays, beginning May 27. The Riverbend access is Duke’s largest owned and operated site on Mountain Island Lake, featuring four...
Summer, summer, summer. It’s like a merry-go-round. Don’t miss these fun summer fests, sorted by date for best planning purposes. We’ll update as new news comes in. MAY 27-29 Circle K Speed Street Music Festival kicks off Coca-Cola 600 weekend. Charlotte Motor Speedway. Flo Rida (Friday, May...
Leave the kids behind and indulge in South End’s newest immersive venue, The Puttery, a 21+ mini golf course that’s made its way from Texas to NC just in time for summer. There are different immersive, beautifully designed courses in every location that are meant to transport guests to another world. The Library, designed like, well, an antique library, complete with a section dedicated to other academic subjects, like the planets, or the Illusions Course, made to trick the eye.
MINT HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte-area husband and wife team is selling their own pancake mix nationwide, thanks to help from some popular grocery store chains. Before tying the knot, Marquita and Devin Cater met at Central Piedmont Community College. Their conversations often revolved around their...
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – A fresh food manufacturer will create hundreds of new jobs and invest tens of millions of dollars in Gaston County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced. According to the governor, Hans Kissle Company will build a food manufacturing facility in Apple Creek Corporate Center. It will create approximately 219 new jobs and represents an investment of more than $42.2 million, a news release stated.
North Carolina experienced its second earthquake of at least 2.0 magnitude in a week's time last Wednesday. The most recent hit in Catawba County northwest of Charlotte. There has been a spate of earthquakes that have hit the Carolinas recently. Several have hit South Carolina, especially around the Elgin area near Columbia. Experts say these tremors and aftershocks are not abnormal. They can be a result of Earth working to progressively remove stress and could last for months.
The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.
Comments / 0