Do Not Get Left In The Dark

CHARLOTTE – Thunderstorms and strong winds are known to cause power outages in our area. Consider getting a generator before storm season to provide power in the event of a power outage!. A portable generator is smaller providing a lower wattage, and often light enough to take with...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Temperatures in the Charlotte area dropped into the 70s this week, but it won't be long until the Carolinas are back in the 80s this weekend and the 90s next week. By now, most folks have turned on the air conditioning, which can drive up your...
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — To help better ensure public safety at its Riverbend Access Area, Duke Energy says it will begin “actively managing” parking during weekends and holidays, beginning May 27. The Riverbend access is Duke’s largest owned and operated site on Mountain Island Lake, featuring four...
CHARLOTTE — Interstate 77 South was shut down Wednesday afternoon near the Nations Ford Road exit due to a “hazardous material incident,” involving a tractor-trailer, Charlotte Fire officials said. Chopper 9 flew over the scene where personnel were seen wearing hazmat gear approaching the tractor-trailer that was...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert remains in place through midday Friday as a cold front moves through the Carolinas. A Tornado Warning has been issued for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell Catawba, Gaston and Lincoln County until 5:45 p.m. Cleveland County is until 5:30 p.m. Flood Watch for the mountains...
HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - As serious storms roll through the Carolinas on Monday, some people suffered damage to their homes from trees and roads are being blocked. In a Harrisburg neighborhood off Camelot Drive and Somerset Lane, debris can be seen everywhere with trees uprooted that landed on multiple homes.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The last two years have seen a record-high surge in people looking to buy their first home; however, house hunting, down payments, and closing costs are just the beginning of the journey, as keeping your home maintained is the next process homeowners have to worry about.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As experts warn about a possible recession, you may want to think twice before jumping off the company ship. The Great Resignation is still in full swing. Just last month, about four million workers left their jobs.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV Investigation shows Charlotte City buses have failed to show up thousands of times already this year. Riders and transit aficionados have started calling them “ghost buses.” It’s the newest data WBTV found after reports on bus riders who say they can’t always count on the bus to show up.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued as periods of rain and storms are expected to start off the work week. Overall, a cooler and more unsettled week is coming up ahead. Monday: First Alert, periods of rain, storms continue. Midweek: Cloudy and cooler. Thursday and Friday:...
Imagine if half of Charlotte’s residents got around by walking, biking or taking transit. What’s happening: That’s what city leaders want to achieve by 2040, according to a plan released Friday that outlines what a future in our growing city could look like with more infrastructure focused on people, not just cars. The Strategic Mobility […]
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's time for another yoga workout with Kara McConaghy from Yogate4EliteAthletes. These are great stretches to do if you have an office job where you're sitting all day. These exercises will help prevent sciatica issues and lower back pain. Sciatica refers to pain that radiates along the path of the sciatic nerve, which branches from your lower back through your hips and buttocks and down each leg. Typically, sciatica affects only one side of your body. Certain stretches may provide some relief for people experiencing sciatica-related pain. Anecdotally, most people with sciatica do find that stretching helps relieve pain. However, anyone with this symptom should speak with a doctor before doing any stretching exercises to avoid further injury. Let’s get started. First you need an armless office chair or something similar.
North Carolina experienced its second earthquake of at least 2.0 magnitude in a week's time last Wednesday. The most recent hit in Catawba County northwest of Charlotte. There has been a spate of earthquakes that have hit the Carolinas recently. Several have hit South Carolina, especially around the Elgin area near Columbia. Experts say these tremors and aftershocks are not abnormal. They can be a result of Earth working to progressively remove stress and could last for months.
North Carolina entrepreneur Brent Sheena is buying The Big Salad from founder and CEO John Bornoty, according to a company press release. Details of the deal, which includes management and support of nine locations in Michigan and Texas, along with intellectual property rights to support future growth, were not disclosed.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Delta 9 THC is one of more than 120 variations of cannabis. Last week, a Lakeshore Middle School student was charged after school officials say she brought Delta 9 THC gummies to campus. School officials say some kids took the gummies and required hospitalization. At Blue Flowers stores across Queen City, there are many […]
WAXHAW, NC – South Charlotte Dog Rescue is pleased to present Turtle for immediate adoption. “Meet Turtle, a sweet and perfectly medium-sized, 7-month-old beagle mix. He is nearly full-grown and will likely stay under 40 pounds. Turtle is an amazing little man with a great personality. He loves to play with his doggie friends and human friends – the big ones and the little ones. He makes a wonderful work-at-home companion and sleeps great at night. He is doing great with potty training and desperately wants to find his forever family to snuggle up with on the couch for a head scratch or a belly rub. Being a beagle mix, Turtle would love to have a fenced-in yard, so he can follow his nose & explore the world through smell. If you are interested in meeting Turtle, head over to www.southcharlottedogrescue.com and put in an application. He told me that he would LOVE to meet you.”
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – With the price of gas pushing close to $5 a gallon in some parts of the Tri-County, nonprofit leaders say families are having to choose between buying groceries and filling up their cars. Hope of Rock Hill says its seeing a 30% increase...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Don't make your bed quite yet, because if you do, there could be some gross consequences. It's advice you often see in self-help books or those top 10 tips to being more productive: Make your bed as soon as you're out of it. And a lot...
RALEIGH – Hans Kissle Company, a manufacturer of prepared foods based in Boston, is making a play to become a nation-wide provider and a new facility in North Carolina is part of that plan. North Carolina’s Economic Investment Committee voted on Tuesday to award Hans Kissle a Job Development...
