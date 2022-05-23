Do Not Get Left In The Dark

WAXHAW, NC – South Charlotte Dog Rescue is pleased to present Turtle for immediate adoption. “Meet Turtle, a sweet and perfectly medium-sized, 7-month-old beagle mix. He is nearly full-grown and will likely stay under 40 pounds. Turtle is an amazing little man with a great personality. He loves to play with his doggie friends and human friends – the big ones and the little ones. He makes a wonderful work-at-home companion and sleeps great at night. He is doing great with potty training and desperately wants to find his forever family to snuggle up with on the couch for a head scratch or a belly rub. Being a beagle mix, Turtle would love to have a fenced-in yard, so he can follow his nose & explore the world through smell. If you are interested in meeting Turtle, head over to www.southcharlottedogrescue.com and put in an application. He told me that he would LOVE to meet you.”

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO